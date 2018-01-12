‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Is Kyle Lowder Returning To Salem?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that one former cast member may be making his way back to Salem in the future. Kyle Lowder, who previously played Brady Black on DOOL, was seen on the set of the soap opera, and fans are speculating that he may be returning to the show.

According to a January 12 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Kyle Lowder, who once played John Black’s son, Brady, on Days of Our Lives, may be returning to the NBC soap opera.

Lowder posted a photo on his social media account revealing that he was back at the DOOL studio, captioning the snapshot, “Found myself in a strangely familiar place today.”

Of course Days of Our Lives fanatics immediately began to wonder if Kyle Lowder would return to the show. While Lowder’s former character, Brady, is already being played by fan-favorite actor Eric Martsolf, Kyle could possibly be put in a new role, as DOOL has been known to switch actors and roles in the past. As many fans may remember, Josh Taylor, who currently plays Roman Brady, previously played a character named Chris Kositchek. Actress Tamara Braun has previously played the characters of Ava Vitali and Taylor Walker, and Wayne Northrop has played the roles of Roman Brady and Dr. Alex North on the soap.

Days of Our Lives fans last saw Kyle Lowder on the soap in 2005. The actor was previously married to Arianne Zucker, who played the role of Nicole Walker until late last year. The couple divorced in 2014, and Zucker moved on to Shawn Christian, who formerly played the role of Dr. Daniel Jonas on DOOL. Since Zucker has left the show, could it be that Lowder is ready to return? It seems to be a possibility. However, Kyle may have been at the studio on official business. The actor currently works with the soap’s producer, Ken Corday, on his Amazon series, Ladies of the Lake.

Found myself in a strangely familiar place today. pic.twitter.com/pUIwLEBnDy — Kyle Lowder (@KyleLowder22) January 11, 2018

Days of Our Lives fans have already expressed their thoughts on a possible Kyle Lowder return via social media, and it seems that only time will tell if the actor will be returning to Salem in the future.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.