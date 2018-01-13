‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Fans React To Andre DiMera’s Murder

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Andre DiMera will be revealed as the shocking murder victim this week in Salem. The NBC soap will kill off yet another DiMera man and kick off a big murder mystery with a ton of suspects. However, fans are very torn about the news that Andre is the character that is being killed off.

According to Daytime Royalty, Days of our Lives fans are a bit confused by the decision to kill off Andre DiMera. While some viewers are all for seeing Andre leave Salem in a body bag, never to return again, others are stunned that head writer, Ron Carlivati, would decide to take yet another DiMera out of the picture and be without actor Thaao Penghlis.

Days of our Lives viewers have been leaving their opinions all over online forums and social media, and it seems that fans are split about Andre’s demise. Some viewers are happy to see Andre leave the show, as it was recently revealed that he has been working with Vivian Alamain to betray his very own brother, Chad, as well as Chad’s wife, Abigail and his own wife, Kate Roberts. Meanwhile, other fans are sad to see Andre go, as he has always been a colorful character.

In addition, many Days of our Lives viewers weren’t happy about the fact that the latest DOOL promo revealed Andre to be the murder victim, instead of letting them watch and find out for themselves. Many fans spoke out online about how NBC should have released a promo teasing who the victim would be, instead of spoiling the storyline for them altogether.

Way to ruin my interest in this week #Days. I don't care who murdered Andre when I didn't even know he was dead! And I'm supposed to believe he's most hated when you've been telling me for months that he's good now? How about a promo of "who gets killed?"https://t.co/QN2PUXk9G0 — RedRose-Angela???? (@Redrose_AT) January 13, 2018

This should've been a promo of keeping us guessing of who gets killed! Not who killed Andre! I don't care now!! #days — RedRose-Angela???? (@Redrose_AT) January 13, 2018

However, just because Andre is murdered, it doesn’t mean that Thaao Penghlis is gone from Days of our Lives for good. As many fans will remember, Andre has a twin brother named Tony. Although Tony has been presumed dead for years, anything is possible in Salem, and it seems likely that Tony could return and may even be responsible for Andre’s shocking death. DOOL spoilers haven’t revealed who the murderer is yet, but there will be a ton of suspects for the Salem police department to weed through.

I'm sad. Are they going to kill off Andre Dimera? I adore him #Days — Tabitha (@tabby2325) January 13, 2018

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.