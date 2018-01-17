‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami May Be Headed Back To Salem With A Shocking Bombshell

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that fans could see Sami Brady return in the future, and she may not be alone. Viewers have been speculating about future storylines, and it seems that many die hard fans believe that Sami will return for a huge storyline sometime in the future.

According to a Jan. 16 report by Soap Hub, the latest Days of our Lives spoilers and rumors state that Sami Brady may return in the future with a brand new family member in tow. That’s right, many fans believe that it is a good possibility that Sami will come home to Salem with another child. Although Sami has not been revealed to be pregnant, some DOOL viewers think that her one night stand with ex-husband, Rafe Hernandez, right before she decided to leave town may result in a pregnancy.

As many Days of our Lives fans know, Sami Brady is a professional when it comes to paternity scandals. She previously hid the fact that her oldest son, Will, was fathered by Lucas Horton for years. Instead she convinced her sister Carrie’s husband, Austin Reed, that he was the father. However, the news eventually came out and caused a ton of chaos. In addition to Will, Sami is also the mother of Lucas’ daughter, Allie, and two children, Johnny and Sidney, whom she shares with her late husband, EJ DiMera.

Having Sami Brady return to Salem would not only be huge for fans, who love it anytime actress Alison Sweeney returns to the NBC soap opera, but it would also make for a major storyline, especially if she was revealing a secret pregnancy and/or child. Currently, Days of our Lives fans know that Rafe Hernandez is engaged to Hope Brady. However, that relationship has been on the rocks for months. Although they are seemingly ready to finally plan a wedding, the couple known as “Rope” could be in for a huge surprise if Sami returns to deliver some shocking news in the future.

At the moment, Lani is currently going through a paternity disaster of her own, as she’s pregnant by Eli, but is pretending that her unborn child was fathered by her boyfriend JJ Deveraux.

Days of our Lives currently airs weekday afternoons on NBC.