‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan Plans To Break Up Chad & Abigail

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the fan favorite couple of Chad DiMera and Abigail Deveraux may be heading for some big problems in their marriage thanks to Chad’s newly discovered half-brother, Stefan O. DiMera.

According to a Jan. 8 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, it seems that Stefan may actually planning to break up Chad and Abigail so that he can have a romantic relationship with his brother’s wife. As many Days of our Lives fans know, Stefan has seemingly had eyes for Abigail since his first moments in Salem. The newest member of the DiMera family is shaking things up in the family by taking over CEO duties at DiMera Enterprises, and even moving into the mansion with Chad, Abby, Kate, and Andre. However, it looks like his interference isn’t going to stop there.

Stefan obviously wants Abigail, but how far will he go to get her? Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that Stefan will team up with his devious mother, Vivian Alamain, to devise a plan about how to split up Chad and Abby. The two will come up with a plot to break up the happy couple, who have only recently settled back into married life after a very rocky 2017.

Of course, Days of our Lives fans know that Chad and Abigail are doing a little plotting of their own. They’ve decided to work with Stefan at DiMera Enterprises in hopes of finding out some information that could lead them to double cross their newest family member, and regain control of the company. Hopefully, Abigail’s ploys to get close to Stefan don’t end up costing her something huge, such as her relationship with Chad. If Abby and Stefan get too close Chad will likely be suspicious and angry, which could lead to some big problems in the couple’s marriage.

Meanwhile, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Stefan could decide to move on after realizing that he’s not going to get Abigail. There are plenty of prospects for Stefan, such as Chloe and Gabi. However, rumors are flying that Hope Brady may also soon be on his radar.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.