“You’re a Third-Rate Reporter!” — Furious Trump Snaps at Reporter Questioning His Transparency

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump lost his temper with a journalist. This occurred after the President was questioned about the ongoing demolition work in the White House’s East Wing. It’s the same project he had previously promised would not alter the historic building.

Earlier this year, Donald Trump proudly announced the plans to construct a $250 million ballroom as part of his ongoing “White House renewal” project. During the construction, Trump had reassured Americans that he wouldn’t go anywhere near the main building. He also said that he “wouldn’t touch or interfere” with the existing structure. However, the current scenario tells a different story.

Recent photos and videos released this week showed cranes and construction equipment tearing through parts of the East Wing. The images quickly went viral on social media and eventually sparked outrage and confusion. The East Wing traditionally belonged to the First Lady’s office and key administrative staff. The building now looks partially demolished, which is a shocking sight to many. People believe that the White House is a symbol of American history and that Trump is destroying it.

A reporter questioned Trump during a brief, asking why his administration wasn’t more transparent about the demolition. The President immediately snapped. “I haven’t been transparent? Really?” he said sharply. “I showed pictures of the ballroom to everyone who would listen. Third-rate reporters didn’t see it because they didn’t look. You’re a third-rate reporter. Always have been.”

Trump’s harsh reply went immediately viral on social media. Critics accused him of not taking accountability, while supporters defended his right to “modernize” the White House. What’s astonishing is that the President’s remarks also contradicted his previous statements. His Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, claimed in July that “nothing will be torn down” and that the new ballroom would “respect the integrity of the original structure.”

Since her statements came, she has been clarifying that the East Wing offices are being relocated temporarily. The Trump administration also emphasized that the constructions taking place are “necessary structural modifications.”

The East Wing was built in 1902 and has undergone several renovations, but nothing as drastic. Historians and preservationists are now calling for a formal review of the construction plans. They are warning that the hasty alterations can damage one of America’s significant landmarks.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to defend the project. “It’s going to be the most beautiful ballroom in the world,” he told donors at a recent event. “People have wanted one for 150 years, but they never had someone who could actually build it.”

Currently, the constructions continue, and so does the debate over whether Trump’s latest architectural project. People are questioning whether the renovations could be an achievement or the death of a legacy.