“He is Forming the Shape of a Woman?” – Donald Trump’s Odd Hand Gestures Make Viewers Cringe

It was supposed to be a simple photo-op — a few laughs, some applause, maybe a sports metaphor or two. Instead, what people remembered most were Donald Trump’s hands.

The president was hosting Louisiana State University’s national champion baseball teams at the White House, talking up his latest vanity project: a $250 million ballroom. It started off normal enough. Then the gestures began.

“So, you’ll have drinks, cocktails everything on this floor,” Trump said, moving his hands in the air, sketching shapes no one quite understood. To many watching, it looked like he was outlining a woman’s body. “And then they’ll say, ‘Welcome to dinner,’ and you’ll walk into the ballroom.”

The room chuckled politely, but once clips hit social media, the mood changed. The movements — slow, deliberate, oddly familiar, made people uneasy.

Trump admits to being in the Epstein files, experts believe he’s been actively scrubbing his name, evidenced by his request for the FBI to flag and isolate every mention of him in the case documents.: “They’ve been running these files, and so much of the things that we found… pic.twitter.com/rW8jgKMYIO — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) July 19, 2025

“Why is his default hand gesture, when don-splaining w/his baby-hands, to make the shape of a woman’s silhouette? I mean, does he not realize how fn creepy it is? especially bcz, you know, all the….,” one person posted on X. “I mean he’s talking about a building, yet he’s forming the shape of a woman….? it’s gross, right?”

Another shared a side-by-side comparison with Trump’s old doodle on Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday card, a crude outline of a n—- woman. “Hmmm. Reminds me of something,” they wrote.

“He just drew his Epstein birthday book drawing in the air,” the MeidasTouch account joked. “He sure as hell did,” someone replied. “Release the files!!”

“Release the files,” is a refrain that keeps circling back to Trump. He’s denied drawing or signing Epstein’s 50th birthday card, but handwriting experts have pointed out the match. Back in the 2000s, Trump was known to doodle on just about anything. He’s since claimed he cut ties with Epstein before his crimes became public.

But the timing of the resurfaced clip couldn’t have been worse. The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee had just dropped a new batch of Epstein-related documents, including transcripts from Alex Acosta, Trump’s first-term transportation secretary and the Florida prosecutor who handed Epstein his lenient plea deal in 2008.

Acosta still insists he did nothing wrong. Democrats disagree. “He continues to deny he gave Jeffrey Epstein a sweetheart deal, despite cutting the investigation short and granting Epstein a non-prosecution agreement, even though 30 victims had been identified at the time,” said Sara Guerrero, a spokesperson for Oversight Democrats.

Meanwhile, calls to make the full Epstein files public are growing louder. Trump and Vice President JD Vance campaigned hard on doing just that in 2024. Now, a petition in the House is one signature shy of forcing a release — but the process is stuck because Speaker Mike Johnson still hasn’t sworn in Arizona congresswoman Adelita Grijalva, whose vote could tip it.

Johnson has said he’ll allow a floor vote once Congress returns after the shutdown.

Epstein’s 2019 death in a Manhattan jail didn’t kill the speculation. If anything, it gave it new life. Trump and Vance both leaned into those conspiracies on the campaign trail. It hinted that hidden government files reveal who Epstein’s powerful guests really were.

Trump promised transparency — “I’ll release everything” — if reelected. But by late May, his Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel shut down the inquiry, saying there was “nothing new to release.”

That hasn’t stopped the noise. Between the awkward gestures and the unfinished promises, Trump once again finds himself surrounded by the same question that’s followed him for years — what exactly is he hiding?