Trump’s Rambling Rant Raises Alarming Health Questions

President Donald Trump raised eyebrows again on Tuesday after admitting he was “extremely angry” when a TV commentator ranked him only the third-best president in U.S. history. During an unscripted, meandering speech to Republican senators in the White House Rose Garden, Trump vented about being placed behind George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, and vowed to “beat” them.

“So we did the presidential walk of fame from the great George Washington all the way to, well, I think we have to raise him above me,” Trump said. “Somebody went up, they say, ‘You’re the third best president in the United States.’ This was on television, ‘Third best.’ And they said, ‘Who were the first two?’ ‘George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.’ And I got extremely angry at this man.”

He went on to say, “It’s going to be very tough to beat Washington and Lincoln, but we’re going to give it a try.”

The comments came during what was supposed to be a celebratory event marking the start of construction on a new 200 million dollar White House ballroom, but it quickly turned into another off script Trump moment that left observers concerned.

Clips of the speech quickly went viral, with many mocking Trump’s obsession with presidential rankings and his repeated claim that he’s “solved eight wars.” One social media user joked, “Every day he solves another imaginary war in his head,” while another asked, “Isn’t repeating the same delusion over and over again a sign of cognitive decline?”

While speculation about Trump’s health has circulated for years, his increasingly erratic speeches and fixation on personal grievances are once again fueling those concerns. Critics say the president’s remarks sound detached from reality, while allies insist it’s just Trump being Trump, combative, boastful, and unfiltered.

This isn’t the first time Trump has bragged about his supposed ranking among America’s presidents. Earlier this year, he told Fox News’ Bret Baier that “if George Washington and Abraham Lincoln ran together, they couldn’t beat me.” But polls and historian surveys tell a very different story.

C SPAN’s 2021 Presidential Historians Survey ranked Trump fourth worst, just above Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson, and James Buchanan. A 2024 survey by the American Political Science Association went even further, ranking him dead last among all U.S. presidents.

Despite that, Trump seems determined to rewrite history in his own favor. His speech mixed humor and irritation, but the tone shifted as he continued to ramble, at one point referencing “eight wars, nine coming,” a claim that left even his closest allies puzzled.

For many observers, Tuesday’s remarks were less about politics and more about what they might reveal about Trump’s state of mind. As one commentator put it, “It’s not normal for a sitting president to rant about TV rankings while talking to senators about national priorities.”

Still, Trump’s supporters brushed off the criticism, arguing that his off the cuff style and defiant energy are what make him relatable to voters. “He’s passionate, he’s real, and he doesn’t use a teleprompter,” one aide said afterward.

But for critics, the performance was another troubling sign that Trump’s ego and impulses are starting to eclipse his grasp on reality. Whether it’s bravado, obsession, or something deeper, one thing is certain, Washington and Lincoln may not have much to worry about.