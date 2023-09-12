Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romantic reunion is one of the most historical tales of love. The duo rekindled their love and flew to Las Vegas in the nick of time to take the wedding vows at midnight in White Chapel, Nevada. Bennifer fans were as ecstatic as the couple themselves. However, it's been reported Affleck and Lopez are facing tensions in their marriage.

Lopez has been committed to her love for Affleck after the duo miraculously married. So is the Gone Girl actor. But, Lopez is finding it hard to adjust to her husband's few bad habits- one of which is smoking, as per Marca. So the actor decided to quit but, in its substitute, caught on with another "annoying" habit- chewing on the nicotine gum.

The Marry Me actress has been supportive of her husband's efforts to quit smoking; however, reportedly, she's even more triggered by him chewing on the gum, and this unsightly habit is driving her "insane," per Radar Online. A source informed the website, "Jen says it bothers her to look at Ben and see that he's constantly chewing his gum."

Cigarette, coupled with some other reasons, has been causing tensions between the happily married couple. Previously, when Affleck dated Lopez, he was a chain smoker who finished a whole pack in one day in the early 2000s. The source added, "Now, Ben only smokes outside and away from Jen, and he's cut down a lot on his habit by using nicotine gum."

The source confided, "But he admits she hates chewing gum as much as she hates smoking." Some insiders also revealed Bennifer 2.0 argues more than ever before over his wardrobe style and his bad habits, which further sours their relationship. Affleck is a casual guy who isn't much concerned about planning his outfits.

"He's a jeans and T-shirt guy, and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," the source informed. "She hates Ben's cigarettes; he promised her he'd quit, but with all her complaining, he's smoking more than ever." The couple's argument about dictating his wardrobe choices led to Affleck's inordinate smoking becoming an issue.

The Air actor's friend claimed Affleck was having a hard time leaving his cigarette habit behind, and his attempts weren't too acceptable to his wife, Lopez. The couple recently celebrated their first marriage anniversary, but the reports of having trouble in paradise are floating big time. Sources also claim he's growing tired of the Hustlers actress's demands to be "perfect," as per News.com.au.

Other reasons for the tensions include finding their dream home, Affleck's objection to Lopez's revealing tops at the premieres, and that JLo has already spoken about the struggle to move together with their blended families. The 51-year-old has also been vocal about his fight to become sober as a full-time addict in the past.

He's now a recovering alcoholic and prefers a more relaxed life, which is in direct contrast to Lopez, who is a life of the party. A source revealed Affleck wants to slow down a bit. "He needs that, but it's not really how Jennifer does things. She's an all-or-nothing type and has more energy than Ben," reported The US Sun.

"There's no off-switch, and this is just not somebody who is down for Netflix and chill. This will undoubtedly create tension as Jen prepares to make Unstoppable, which Ben's new company Artists Equity is financing and producing," the source added.

