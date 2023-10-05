Kylie Jenner Skips Former BFF Jordyn Woods’ Birthday Party Despite Their Rekindled Friendship

In a surprising turn of events, Kylie Jenner reportedly skipped her former best friend Jordyn Woods' 26th birthday celebration in Paris, despite their recently rekindled connection.

For years, the Jenner and Woods bond has kept media outlets and social media feeds buzzing. Their once-unbreakable connection hit a rocky patch in 2019 when Woods became embroiled in a cheating controversy involving Khloé Kardashian's then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The consequences resulted in a public split and a period of estrangement.

Fast forward to July 2023, when the two friends' surprise reunion swept the internet. Jenner and Woods were spotted dining together at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, marking their first public appearance together in nearly four years.

Despite the newly discovered harmony, it appears that some conflicts remain. Woods celebrated her 26th birthday at the InterContinental Paris Le Grand. Jenner was notably absent from the event, which was attended by a slew of celebrities, influencers, and socialites.

According to Page Six, Woods extended an invitation to her ex-bestie, who was in town for Paris Fashion Week. Surprisingly, there were photos of the two pals together throughout the week-long event, with Jenner posting their Acne Studios shopping trip for her ad campaign with the company. However, Jenner chose to return to Los Angeles on Saturday, September 30, leaving Woods feeling "snubbed."

The absence of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul from such an important event has sparked speculation about the true state of their renewed connection. Both celebrities' representatives have yet to comment on the situation, allowing fans to speculate about what happened behind the scenes. The unexpected change of events in Paris contrasts with Jenner and Woods' previous sightings together. They were spotted having supper at a Los Angeles restaurant in July 2023, which piqued the interest of their followers.

While their public appearance was a turning point in their rekindled friendship, TMZ revealed that they had been hanging out privately for almost a year prior. This implies that the couple had been working on repairing their relationship away from the eyes of the public.

Jenner and Woods' path to a reconciliation was not without difficulties. They used to be close, and their friendship even had a commitment ceremony during a vacation to Peru in 2017, per E-News. However, the aftermath of the Thompson cheating incident, as well as the accompanying public attention, stretched their relationship to the breaking point. Following the event, Woods relocated from Jenner's mansion to her mother's home.

“Jordyn has been reaching out to Khloé and Kylie trying to make amends because she realized what she did was wrong,” a source previously told Page Six “She feels bad that she betrayed people who were there for her more than her mother has.”

