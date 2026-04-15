Why Megyn Kelly Slammed Sydney Sweeney as ‘Disgusting’ in Euphoria

TW: The article mentions explicit details and instances of abuse.

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly, along with Josh Holmes, Michael Duncan, and John Ashbrook of the Ruthless podcast, discussed Sydney Sweeney’s recent appearance in a teaser for Season 3 of Euphoria, where she returns as Cassie.

The teaser suggests a possible OnlyFans-style storyline, showing the 28-year-old dressed in an infant-themed outfit with a pacifier and curly pigtails. Kelly criticized the HBO teaser as “disgusting,” stating it crossed a line by “s-xualizing intimacy.”

According to The Daily Beast, the 55- year-old said, “She’s dressed as a baby. She’s in a baby’s outfit. She’s sucking on a binky pacifier, and her legs are completely spread,” as she described Sydney Sweeney’s overall outfit in the video.

Kelly said such explicit content in Hollywood shows has been wrongly normalized without considering how viewers would feel. The podcast host criticized the video’s theme and raised concerns about the inappropriate objectification involving infant-themed imagery.

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Kelly argued the scene appeared to “lower defenses” around serious crimes and said she was shocked Sweeney agreed to be part of it. “I can’t believe she agreed to this,” she said.

Kelly also mentioned another provocative visual from the teaser showing Sweeney dressed as a dog on a leash. Much of her criticism targeted the show’s creator, Sam Levinson, whom she criticized for the storyline and creative choices.

However, Levinson has previously defended the show’s creative direction, saying the new season aims to introduce elements of absurdity.

Sydney Sweeney previously said in a 2022 interview with The Independent that she was never pressured into performing explicit scenes. She gave special credit to the makers of Euphoria for respecting her boundaries during the filming process.

“I’ve never felt like Sam pushed it on me or tried to get a nu-e scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.” She clarified that despite being objectified on screen, she remains unbothered. The actress knows her personal life is different from her role and professional life.

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Previously, Megyn Kelly sparked backlash on ‘The Megyn Kelly Show’ when she claimed a source told her late s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein was “not a p–ophile” but instead “into the barely legal type,” specifically referencing 15-year-olds.

“I realize this is disgusting… I’m not making excuses, I’m just giving you facts,” Kelly said. She later received immense backlash as the comments went viral. Several social media users called for restrictions on Kelly’s podcast following the comments.

According to the BBC, Euphoria’s much-awaited season 3 released on April 12, 2024, with all major characters making a comeback, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi.

In season 3, Sydney Sweeney’s character Cassie becomes an OnlyFans influencer with a provocative persona. The Telegraph described the new season as “tired and dated,” and several fans criticized Cassie’s look in the teaser after it went viral.

“This isn’t character development, this is fetish content. Disgusting,” said one social media user. Another added, “This is just disturbing.”