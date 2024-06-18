Why Barron Might Have a Difficult Time Celebrating Donald Trump’s Birthday, As Per Psychologist

A psychologist's recent interview shed light on the potential complexities of Donald Trump's connection with Barron Trump, his youngest son, owing to the vast age divide. After all, there is a 60-year gap between the ex-president and his youngest kid, who is 18 years old, which is often seen between grandparents and grandchildren. Additionally, based on Trump's recent birthday party, the psychologist speculated that Barron would be acutely aware of this disparity.

In a recent interview with The List, neuropsychologist Sanam Hafeez, Psy.D., of Queens' Comprehensive Consultation Psychological Services, shared some intriguing details about the father-son relationship. She emphasized that Trump was a product of the 'Silent Generation' when people followed traditional values and a work ethic. The idealistic members of Gen Z—of which Barron is a part—cannot fathom life before their ubiquitous cell phones, social networking, and online video streaming services.

She told the outlet, "This generation gap extends to diverse viewpoints on technology, social norms, politics, and career choices, potentially leading to disagreements and misunderstandings if both parties fail to appreciate each other's perspectives." With Donald's shambling toward his senior years, their possibilities of bonding may also diminish. It will be considerably more challenging to create fresh memories in light of Donald's probable limits. The reason is that his physical abilities will inevitably deteriorate with the passage of time.

Dr. Hafeez stated, "Donald Trump may want to provide emotional support and maintain a strong connection with [Barron]. This involves being available for discussions, offering guidance, and fostering a supportive relationship despite potential age-related differences." She brought up the fact that there may be restrictions on bonding experiences as well: "There could be differences in energy levels and activities that Barron and his father can engage in together."

According to People, Melania Trump and Donald tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 22, 2005. They had their first child, a boy, on March 20, 2006. Donald has children from his two prior marriages. One interesting fact about the Trump family is that Barron became a citizen before his mother. He became an American citizen at birth, as reported by the Austin American-Statesman, as he was born in New York City. Despite receiving a green card in 2001, Melania, a native of Slovenia, did not become a citizen until July 2006.

Barron may be in for some difficulty if his father assumes that he will join the Trump Organization someday, even though it isn't necessarily on his agenda. The psychologist added, "Expectations within the family can also create tension, with the father expecting the son to uphold family traditions or values, and the son feeling pressure to meet these expectations." However, Barron's dad could be considering retirement by the time he's ready to join the job. Dr. Hafeez added, "Witnessing a parent age can evoke feelings of concern, especially if there are health issues or changes in physical capabilities. Barron might experience stress or worry about his father's well-being and may need to adjust to a role where he may provide more support or caregiving."