Thursday's episode of The View took an unexpected turn as co-host Whoopi Goldberg found herself almost speechless following a surprising comment made by her co-host. Sunny Hostin, 55, offered some relationship advice, stating, "No more naughty names. When sex has ceased, stop addressing your partner with potentially derogatory terms."

Without missing a beat, Alyssa Farah Griffin, 34, added a touch of humor, saying, "I mean, I believe that. 'Daddy' doesn't have the same ring to it after." Per The US Sun, Goldberg, 68, couldn't hide her shock and immediately expressed her horror, gasping and covering her mouth. "Ew! Or mommy! Mommy's not a good one, either," she exclaimed. Attempting to bring the conversation back to a more subdued tone, Hostin concluded, "Why are people talking so much? Just say thank you and goodnight."

However, Griffin's playful remark about intimate names coincides with ongoing fan rumors suggesting she may be hiding a secret pregnancy. Amidst Goldberg's own surprised reaction to Griffin's comment, fans have been quick to pick up on potential clues. During a recent conversation about New Year's resolutions, Griffin shared her commitment to maintaining a consistent exercise routine in 2024, highlighting her goal of heightened dedication to daily workouts.

Griffin clarified that she hadn't gained 'The View 15' but admitted to picking up 'The View 5.' Goldberg's less-than-impressed response to Griffin's remarks coincided with mounting pressure for the star to leave The View. Reports suggest that the show's executives are growing weary of Goldberg's alleged toxic behavior and have expressed a desire for her departure from the popular daytime talk show, as per The US Sun.

In other news, Goldberg recently took a stand against scathing satire websites and conspiracy theorists disseminating false information about her inclusion in a 'fake list' of celebrities who visited Jeffrey Epstein's island. Setting the record straight, she vehemently denounced these unfounded claims on a recent episode of The View, declaring, “Apparently, they said I was on the island. And I don’t go anywhere!” She expressed frustration with the hate-mongering, stating, “I don’t know what I’ve done to anybody, but apparently there are a lot of the [tabloid] sites [and] people don’t realize they can be harmful.”

During the panel discussion, the Sister Act actress debunked various bizarre rumors about herself, addressing false reports of being kicked out of Gordon Ramsay’s and Guy Fieri’s restaurants or engaging in conflicts with Oprah backstage at The View. Dismissing the relentless spread of such misinformation, Goldberg emphasized the absurdity of these claims, stating, “It’s insane. It goes on and on and on.”

As The View continues to draw viewers with its candid discussions and surprising moments, audience curiosity remains piqued by the unfolding dynamics among the co-hosts, both within the confines of the show and beyond. The evolving interactions on the show continue to fuel conversations among fans, keeping the talk show in the spotlight of public discourse.

