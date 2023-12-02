The View host Joy Behar is renowned for her illuminating and comedic presence on the show. Besides being an incredible host, she’s known for her skillful ability to not mince words during a conversation. Although they may be rather blunt and without a filter, it’s almost always got truth and logic backing it up. However, the truth does hurt sometimes and in this case, Brian Teta, the producer warned Behar about her recent remarks possibly influencing the dynamics between panelists.

According to The U.S. Sun, things on the show's new episode were going swimmingly with an exciting announcement. The reason: it included furry friends and pets! Bhar and Teta gushed about their companions. Furthermore, Teta revealed that soon there will be a “bring your pet to work day” exclusively for the panelists. Additionally, their furry companions will have to compete against each other in a series of fun activities to be crowned winners and maybe even win some yummy treats.

As the episode progressed, Teta turned to Behar and informed her that Hostin was gearing up to bring both her dogs for the friendly competition. Furthermore, Hostin will be joined by her hubby Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Hostin, who’ll be assisting her with one dog while she handles the other. As per The Cut, Hostin has two fluffy and cuddly Newfoundland dogs whom she dotes over and cherishes. The dogs often appear on Hostin’s social media platforms looking as cute as ever!

Behar didn’t appear to be pleased with Hostin having twice the chance to win but seemed over it. However, she did greatly boast about her dog Bernie who had gotten lost earlier this year. Bernie is a beautiful Shih Tzu who’s got an account on Instagram maintained by Behar. Concerning Hostin competing with her dogs Behar said: “I have no qualms about this.” She continued to boast in confidence: “No dog in this crowd can compete with Bernie.” Shortly after this declaration, Behar had a huge smile of pride on her face.

Teta who had been silently listening chimed into the conversation and made a keen observation in her tone: “There’s a lot of jealousy.” He continued to note a possible shift in dynamics between panelists and warned: “It’s very important and it’s gonna change the way the table interacts with each other after this.” Cue Behar’s sharp remarks: “Listen those b****** haven’t got a chance against Bernie.”

This rather cold remark surprised Teta who decided not to entertain the conversation further and went on to change the subject. Who Behar referred to when she said b****** remains unknown, but she’s yet to clarify the matter. Nonetheless, The View fans are totally in for a treat soon given the appearance of furry friends on the show shortly.

