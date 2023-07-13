'The View' Host Joy Behar Cries While Recalling the 4th of July Incident, 'My Heart Was In My Mouth'

The View host Joy Behar was recently missing on the talk show featuring Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines, among others. Behar was reportedly on a week-long hiatus since her last appearance on the show.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

Also Read: Katy Perry Stuns in Chic Black Dress on Romantic Dinner Date with Fiancé Orlando Bloom as They Lock Arms

She finally addressed the reason she was absent from the show revealing a heartbreaking revelation, as The Sun reported.

Image Source: ABC

The episode began with Goldberg offering Behar a warm welcome back into the show and emphasizing how her fellow co-hosts and audience missed her dearly. Goldberg then proceeded to ask what Behar was up to while being on her brief hiatus. Behar was reportedly spending time away from the limelight to be with her loving husband and the rest of the family. "A. you look amazing. And where've you been?" asked Goldberg in anticipation.

Behar then responded to the Sister Act actress with a mix of emotions. "Oh thank you. Last week we were off you know and I think I aged five years one day there," added Behar in light of recent events. She then began to narrate a heartbreaking tale revealing the disappearance of her adorable and fluffy little pooch, 'Bernie'. "It was Fourth of July, the day before when they do fireworks where I live out on Long Island," began Behar before she hit a brief pause upon recollection. And then she went on. "It's even hard for me to talk about it," confesses Behar.

Also Read: Geraldo Rivera Is ‘Delighted’ About Appearance on ‘The View’ After His Recent Exit From Fox News

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy Behar (@joyvbehar)

She held back a whole lot of emotions with memories still fresh rushing through her mind as she explained further. "So Steve [Behar's husband] opened the door, and it was pitch black, and the next thing we knew Bernie was gone. My dog, my Shihtzu," expressed Behar with a painful tone in her voice as she remembers the bond her furry companion and her share together. As Behar was talking about her doggo, a picture of the furry friend was on screen. This made the audience squeal in affection upon viewing the sweet picture of little Bernie propped up on Behar's blue couch.

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Says Rival App Threads With 100M+ Users Is a 'New Threat to Twitter'

She then continued the story explaining what was done shortly after discovering that Bernie was now missing. "I mean, we were like where is he? we searched the house, we went downstairs, we went outside, we took a flashlight, we were running around the streets," explained Behar in a worried tone. She then mentioned that she urged the rest of her family including her daughter, neighbors, and even local authorities for help.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bernie Behar (@berniebehar)

At this juncture, Behar mentioned that her 'heart was in her mouth' and that she was worried for the pooch mainly because of how small he was and took into account the numerous unfortunate situations that could befall him. "He could've gotten hit by a car. It was pitch black!" exclaimed Behar. Upon keenly listening, Goldberg then asks Behar whether he was probably hiding under the bed. Which Behar strongly denied.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bernie Behar (@berniebehar)

However, after what felt like a nightmare of a time, Behar and her husband were finally able to track down the whereabouts of Bernie with the help of local authorities. "Steve ran into the town and he said to one of the police officers...she said 'Oh the police chief has a dog," narrated Behar with slight anticipation. "He went a little further and there he was the police chief holding Bernie," said Behar with a sigh of relief and tears in her eyes. The audience cheered and encouraged her on this happy reconciliation.

More from Inquisitr

When Julian Edelman Stole Tom Brady's Jerseys Post Patriots Exit: "He Always Smells Good"

Zendaya Gets Trolled Over Her ‘Basic’ Looks While Being Compared With an Unknown Swedish Woman