Who Needs Melania? Donald Trump’s Obsession With Her Glamorous Lookalikes Is ‘Creepy’

Melania Trump may not enjoy spending time with Donald Trump because, despite her best efforts, she frequently struggles to hide her displeased facial expression around him. However, the sentiment is not reciprocated. People have begun to observe a trend in the female employees Donald frequently hires, and we’re not entirely sure if this is a coincidence. You’re not alone if you’ve noticed that a large number of Donald’s employees have Melania-like features.

Author Michael Wolff discussed his seven months at the White House, observing Donald Trump and his staff, in a Daily Beast podcast episode. While conducting research for his 2018 No. 1 New York Times blockbuster, “Fire and Fury,” Wolff discovered something about Donald’s employees that he undoubtedly hadn’t expected.

He saw that many of the women who worked closely with Donald shared his sense of style and had long, flowing hair. Wolff recalled, “They look like Melania.”

Undoubtedly, this is odd, but it’s made much worse by the fact that many of Donald’s employees are women who work for him and are essentially at his “beck and call.” Wolff has an explanation for this, and guess what? It makes things even stranger.

Although Donald Trump has frequently been perceived or portrayed as someone who is especially obsessed with sex, Michael Wolff clarified to the Daily Beast that this isn’t the case anymore. According to Wolff, “There’s a view… in the White House… that Trump is, and this is the term they use: ‘post-sexual.'” Futhermore, Wolff says, “Melania [Trump] is absent,” reiterating his bombshell claim from a few months back that Donald and Melania “separated.”

“The time she spends with the president… [is] reduced to the absolute minimum necessary to sustain the illusion of a marriage,” Wolff said. Putting all these parts together might create a completed puzzle that depicts Donald trying to use whatever lookalikes he can find to fill the Melania-shaped gap in his life.

Among the women in Donald’s entourage who resemble Melania are Margo Martin, Alina Habba, Natalie Harp, and Hope Hicks, according to Wolff. Additionally, he calls the practice “a kind of sexual surrogacy”. He says Donald keeps these Melania twins around to “populate his world with women who he, I suppose, in another life — or at another stage of life — might have been involved with.”

Naturally, it’s unknown if Donald made this decision consciously or not. However, this idea casts Donald and Melania’s marriage in a much harsher light and raises further questions about his affections for his employees.