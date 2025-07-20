Rare Melania Trump Announcement Triggers One Brutal Question—Where are the Epstein Files?

Following the First Lady Melania Trump’s latest remarks, backlash spread fast online as critics of the Trump administration and frustrated netizens began calling for the same thing. There isn’t many times, that Melania Trump is seen in the public, especially during the second Presidential term of Donald Trump and she makes statements rarely as well. Just like her rare appearances and comments, on Saturday, she made an announcement about her Be Best campaign.

Melania Trump said – “America’s foster youth received a $30 million housing commitment in yesterday’s FY26 THUD appropriations bill.” And this statement has been dug deep by the critics who are claiming that Melania Trump has made a furious seven-word comment about ‘snakes’ Ivanka and Jared Kushner.

BE BEST:

“I am here with you today with a common goal – to protect our youth from online harm. The widespread presence of abusive behavior in the digital domain affects the daily lives of our children, families, and communities.”

First Lady Melania Trump

Be Best Roundtable on…

Melania continued: “Thank you @rep_stevewomack and the House Appropriations Committee for supporting this key priority of Fostering the Future, a BE BEST initiative.”

However, things didn’t go as per her expectation, and it eventually met with rapid backlash. This statement is especially triggered as Trump is struggling to handle a divide that has been evident now in his own MAGA base and the handling of the files of the Trump’s administration is also related to handling of files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

And it was just a matter of time, the critics created a flood in Melania Trump’s comment section with demands to release the Epstein files.

One responded: “Best release the EPSTEIN files!!!” A second asked: “Can you Be Best – and release the Epstein Files?!?!” Another echoed: “Be best released the Epstein files.” “I really don’t care, do you?,” another said, referencing the infamous “I really don’t care” – jacket that Donald Trump’s wife wore on a journey to a migrant child detention center during the first Presidential term of Donald Trump.

Melania Trump also countered several criticism regarding Donald Trump’s widespread budget case with a person saying – Cutting Aid to the needy and starving is NOT being best!!! No food and medical supplies is Not America being their best , how can any of you spend millions and deny fellow human beings the basic necessities? God sees you and will Know you Not!”

“If you really want us to “be best” then please leave and take grandpa with you,” a second said. Another commented: “Be best is one way to cover up your husband’s failings.” Talking about Be Best, it is a public awareness campaign that she launched in 2018 during her the presidential term. It primarily focused on the social media use among children as well as opioid abuse and in 2019 it eventually widened to online safety as well.

In January, she declared that the children’s wellness platform will see an expansion with her return to the White House – “I will continue with Be Best and also I will expand Be Best,” she told Fox News’s Ainsley Earhardt. “In the first administration, I didn’t have much support from anyone,” Melania noted. “I invited all of the streaming platforms to the White House. I had the roundtable. And I didn’t have much support from them,” she said.

“Imagine what we could do in those years if they will rally behind me, and teach the children and do protect them about the social media and their mental health?” she added.