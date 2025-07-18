Russia Goes After Melania’s Past and Her Modelling Career to Humiliate Trump Over Ukraine U-Turn

After supporting Russia all through his campaign and insulting Ukraine’s President Zelensky in the White House, Donald Trump surprised everyone when he decided to support Ukraine by increasing military aid to the country. This office escalated the international tensions. No one saw this shift in the republican party’s current rhetoric.

Though there are several people of democratic side who have applauded this move, this has definitely enraged Kremlin officials.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has released a statement. Their spokespeople have called this change in policy a result of Trump’s past “peace-first” agenda. They have also accused him of bowing to the pressure of other nations and the administration.

Russian state media has labeled the move as “a strategic humiliation.” They have warned that decisions like these would isolate America more from a diplomatic point of view. America may end up losing out of the friendship of Moscow.

Now that there is a political fallout between Moscow and Trump, the state-run media of Moscow is targeting something different- Trump’s marriage.

“Melania feeding pro-🇺🇦 disinformation to Donnie was the real cause of the nuclear exchange between Russia and the US” pic.twitter.com/QcRFZrwZ4S — Olga Bazova (@OlgaBazova) July 15, 2025

There have been broadcasts about Melania Trump across major networks In Russia. All these are backed by the Kremlin and all the pieces are speculative in nature. These mostly talk about her absence from the White House and state of Trump marriage.

Russian political analyst Malek Dudakov recently commented on the marriage of President Trump and First Lady Melania during one of the shows. He called their marriage more transactional than affectionate. He also mentioned how Melania seems to be spending most of her time in New York City than in Washington, DC during the term.

Dudakov’s comments were aired during a primetime segment. This shows that the Kremlin may be using personal gossip to put a dent in Trump’s image domestically. This is mostly a Civil War-era tactic of psychological and informational warfare.

Ruzzian “Goebbels” Television Talks Nonsense These days, Russian propagandists say that Melania Trump plays a major role in US politics and determines “which way the head of the United States of America will turn.” pic.twitter.com/cV0RudQaeu — GMan (Ґленн) ☘️🇬🇧🇺🇦🇺🇸🇵🇱🇮🇱🍊🌻 (@FAB87F) July 16, 2025

Russian networks are digging deep into Melania’s history before Trump became the President. They have been showing provocative images of Mrs. Trump from her modelling days. These photos are being repackaged alongside commentary and are questioning the First Lady’s values and public commitment.

Analysts believe these efforts are designed to divide and ridicule the Trump family within American political circles. They are trying to create an image of a dysfunctional family.

This is mostly to target conservative voters who support Trump for his nationalist policies. They may be targeted with such narratives that question Melania’s position on traditional values when she refuses to stand with her husband.

‘They’re signalling that they have something on him.’

@Scaramucci explains why a Russian TV programme showing Melania Trump could hint that Putin ‘has a hold’ on the US President. pic.twitter.com/Yr9Pg1695Q — LBC (@LBC) May 21, 2025

Melania has famously been a private person. She has maintained a minimal presence in the White House even during the first term. In the second term, she avoids the press and white house unless it is extremely important. Her public appearances have been very less and have been limited to ceremonial events.

Trump is also facing challenges to his popularity in the US. Recent polls conducted by independent research groups show a slight dip in his approval ratings, this is particularly among moderate Republicans and suburban voters.

Issues ranging from his Ukraine aid and refusal to release Epstein files have taken a toll on his popularity. The sudden focus on Melania Trump and the couple’s marriage is not coincidental. It is a broader strategy by the Russian media to attack the US leadership. And this time, they are aiming for character defamation.