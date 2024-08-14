When the Jenners Openly Addressed the O.J. Simpson Trial in the 90s, “He Called Me From Jail”

O.J. Simpson's dramatic life story has captivated the nation for decades. His high-profile trial for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman, is still debated. The Kardashian-Jenner clan was once close with the Simpson family. Robert Kardashian, the late patriarch and former husband of Kris Jenner, was a close friend of the star footballer. An old interview from Good Morning America offered a look into the Jenner family's emotions during the trial.

During the interview, Kris opined, "I think they're adjusting as well as they can for the situation that they're in. I don't see them nearly as much as I used to, but I did have Sydney, you know, for a few days this summer, and my kids went down there and saw them, so they stayed in touch. And you know, they're okay.” As reported by BuzzFeed, she added, "I don't take down the pictures I have of Nicole. They see their mother's face and her presence. They know that their mom is in heaven. They have a great love for their mommy and her memory is not lost in that house."

Kris also spoke about OJ. "I’ve talked to him a few times, he called me from jail…he wanted to talk to me. I’ve known him for 20 years. [He said,] 'I didn't do it,' unprompted. I asked a lot of questions. It was so early on, and I just listened to him and I think he listened to me because I think there was a fondness that the two of us had for each other for a long time. You know, we were friends," as reported by Us Weekly. Later, in January 2016, discussing Nicole, Kris stated, “I have these vivid memories of an amazing friendship and a life we all had together. She was funny, she was beautiful, loyal, and passionate, and the best mom I had ever met.”

“I saw all the pictures and the police reports and I heard tapes of Nicole calling 911 [after O.J. abused her]. That was stuff I didn’t know anything about. I beat myself up because I felt like I wasn’t paying attention. Like, how did I miss this? But that’s typical in an abusive relationship– that the woman doesn’t speak out about how she’s being treated,” she continued, as reported by People. She further said, “My heart breaks because of all the pain and suffering she went through. I wish I had noticed the signs. She was fighting for her life many days I’m sure. I try to pay attention to things more now. I follow my intuition."

"She said to me more than once that she thought that he would kill her and get away with it." - Kris Jenner on Nicole Brown and O.J. Simpson pic.twitter.com/srjq6vrKKX — E! News (@enews) June 12, 2019

Meanwhile, during the Good Morning America interview, Caitlyn Jenner also weighed in, describing the entire ordeal as profoundly challenging. She said, "I think we can handle it as adults, but we have to be so protective of the young kids and how they perceive what's going on and try to talk to them so that they can understand what happened here." She added, "I think you have to find out a lot more about your friends. Sometimes you just don’t know. You don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors.”