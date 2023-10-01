Eight Times The Kardashian-Jenner Clan Threw Lavish Parties

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jason Merritt

Also Read: Here's Why Kim Kardashian And Blac Chyna Went From Friends To Foes

The family business of the Kardashian-Jenners, which is valued at over $2 billion, appears to be expanding every day. They are known for hosting opulent holiday and birthday celebrations all year long. The most lavish events hosted by the well-known family over the years are listed here.

1. Kris Jenner's $2 Million Worth'Great Gatsby' Themed 60th Birthday Bash

Image Source: Instagram| @khloekardashian

Kris Jenner's 60th birthday was a tribute to the Gilded Age of the Great Gatsby. At the Lot Studios in West Hollywood, California, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family rang in her special day among her six children. The momager's diamond headgear was made by Lorraine Schwartz, who also made her pearl and diamond necklaces, which helped her stand out from the crowd without a crown. With her Yousef Al-Jasmi flapper dress and Jenny Packham feather shrug, Kendall Jenner resembled Daisy Buchanan, and Kourtney Kardashian looked as dashing as Jay Gatsby in a formal outfit. Kylie Jenner wore a semi-clear chandelier gown by Yousef Al-Jasmi that was hand-embroidered with 400,000 crystals over more than 16 days. Later that evening, she donned a strapless white dress. While Khloé Kardashian dazzled in a matching translucent gown and Swarovski headpiece, sister Kim Kardashian shone in a silver gown. Kanye West, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Tyga, Boy George, Melanie Griffith, Olivier Rousteing, Lisa Rinna, and Corey Gamble were among the 250 attendees, according to People.

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Slams Kim’s ‘Lie’ Of Her Pals Having A Group Chat Without Her

2. Winter Wonderland Christmas Party Worth $1.3 Million

Image Source: Instagram| @kimkardashian

Also Read: Watchdog Claimed That Kardashian Sisters Receive Illegal Income from Instagram Posts

At their $60 million Hidden Hills house, Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West hosted the largest Winter Wonderland Christmas party of 2018. According to People, the site was decked with a 10,000-light snow tunnel intended for selfies and a forest of intricate tree sculptures that look like they belong in Whoville. Sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner joined Kris, Kim, and Kanye at the celebrations, along with a host of other A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Sia, Paris Hilton, Dave Chapelle, Kimora Lee Simmons, Tyler the Creator, and John Legend, who performed songs from his Christmas album A Legendary Christmas. The backyard was decked out in weather-resistant snow, which, in Kim's words, "literally turned Calabasas into Colorado." Additionally, dance floors with tents embellished the space and cost $50,000 each, with an additional $30,000 for furniture rentals and accessories.

3. Kim Kardashian's $1 Million Worth 40th Birthday Bash

Image Source: Instagram| @kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian turned 40 in October 2020, marking a significant life milestone. As per Harper's Bazaar, Kim's 40th birthday was a celebration of her life thus far, and the creator of SKIMS planned a glamorized vintage party complete with blowing out candles on a Sweet Sixteen cake and watching old birthday videos. Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, all of Kim's sisters, were present and synchronized their outfits with one another by donning leotards and bow ties. A vintage cardboard cutout of Kim K herself was available for guests to pose with. The real Kim, on the other hand, wore René Caovilla Cleo Sandals with a glittering little dress. Kim shared the images along with a heartfelt caption on Instagram. "They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad videotaped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party."

4. Khloé Kardashian's Pink-Themed Birthday Bash Worth $1 Million

Image Source: Instagram| @khloekardashian

Khloé Kardashian received an extravagant 35th birthday party from Kylie Jenner, complete with a mechanical bull, flowers, donuts, a bubblegum pink treadmill, and numerous decorated self-quotes. As per Stylecaster, Khloé commemorated her special day by donning her diamond choker with the word "True" etched on it and a pink corset to match the decor. Kylie had balloons and flowers strung throughout the gathering. The balloons were a mix of pinks, golds, and silvers, even though the flowers were all pink. There was also a bright pink sign that stated, "Khlomoney." In addition, there were multiple desserts, beverages with quotes from Khloé, and an extremely adorable popsicle cart. The venue also had gigantic "Love" balls in the pool and a pink gym for guests to utilize.

5. Kendall Jenner's $1 Million Worth Halloween Birthday Bash

Image Source : Instagram| @kimkardashian

The supermodel dressed as Pamela Anderson for both her birthday celebration and a secret Halloween-themed birthday party she hosted during COVID. Halloween-themed specialty drinks were also served at the party. Even "a special tequila drink" was prepared only for Kendall. The Weeknd, who appeared at the party dressed as the Nutty Professor, the Kardashian sisters, Scott Disick, and Kylie Jenner in a poisonous cobra costume were among the attendees. As per EOnline, everyone sang happy birthday to Kendall, and a huge Hansen's cake was brought out, according to a source, "Sliders, chicken skewers, french fries, and chocolate chip cookies were brought out."

6. Kylie Jenner's $345,000 Worth Barbie-Themed Birthday Party

Image Source: Instagram| @kourtneykardashian

Kylie Jenner had a club-themed 21st birthday party in 2018, as per Harper's Bazaar, the cosmetics entrepreneur initially donned a cerise cut-out dress for the event but subsequently switched to a pink Swarovski crystal-covered LaBourjoisie jumpsuit tailored just for her. According to an article by Maria Claire- Khloé, Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kris were all present for Kylie's birthday dinner at Craig's Eatery in West Hollywood. Kourtney had even posted an epic photo of all six Kardashian-Jenner sisters posing in a booth together with the caption, "Happy fucking birthday bitch" and from here on out this is the only way I'm going to wish my family members a happy birthday, too."

7. Stormi's $70,000 Worth First Birthday Party

Image Source: Instagram| @kyliejenner

Kylie chose to go all-out for Stormi's first birthday in 2019 after initially planning a low-key rainbow-themed gathering that had to be held indoors owing to terrible weather. Kylie erected a whole theme park in honor of her daughter's birthday, inspired by Travis Scott's Astroworld album. Not casual is how you should categorize this. As per Harper's Bazaar, the event, affectionately called #StormiWorld, included theme park rides, moving cakes, a live Baby Shark performance, and Chanel gifts. Baby Stormi even had a store at the event where guests could buy her branded goods.

8. Kourtney Kardashian's $50,000-$60,000 Worth Birthday Parade

Image Source: YouTube| Hulu

When her family members arrived on her driveway in the car, Kourtney Kardashian experienced the most epic birthday party in 2020. The Birthday Cake by Rihanna was blasting during the 41st birthday procession as attendees waved balloons and signs and stuck their heads out the window to shout. Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner led the group.

More from Inquisitr

Why Khloe Kardashian Got Arrested Back in 2007: The Story Behind Her Infamous Mugshot

Kourtney Has Issues With Sister Kim Kardashian, Calls Her a 'Witch' in 'The Kardashians' New Trailer