Blac Chyna Says "It's All Love" Between Her And Kardashian-Jenner Family Post $100 Million Trial

American socialite and former member of the Kardashian-Jenner family Blac Chyna has left past matters behind and moved on. She's ready to let bygones be bygones and says "It's all love" now between her and the family of her ex-partner Rob Kardashian. There's no bad blood, as per Chyna.

Back in 2015, Chyna had a strain in friendship with SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian. The differences intensified when Kylie Jenner began dating Tyga, who was apparently Chyna's ex-boyfriend and the father of her son, King, per Yahoo!

However, the 35-year-old model got romantically involved with her longtime friend Rob Kardashian the following year. The couple got pregnant and gave birth to their daughter Dream, and this relationship landed them their own reality TV show called Rob & Chyna on E! Network.

Based on their relationship at the time, the two partnered for a second season of the show. Sadly, the partnership between Chyna and Rob dissolved. The reason was the "power and influence" of his famous mom and sisters Kris Jenner, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie. They, too, ended their friendship with the Doom rapper.

Chyna filed for a lawsuit of $100 million against the whole Kardashian clan in 2017. She sued them over claims of assault, battery, domestic violence, defamation, and interference with prospective economic relations. Chyna claimed it was unfair to her because the show was a source of income that was taken away from her only because she was on the "bad list" of Hulu stars.

However, the E! Network denied her claims and stated that from the beginning, the chances of the show getting a second season were slim since Rob and Chyna broke up, reported TMZ. The lawsuit reached its verdict in 2022, and it was declared in favor of the Kardashian-Jenners.

During an interview with The U.S. Sun, Chyna insisted despite the lawsuit that she never had any bad blood with the family. She said, "As far as negativity goes, no. On my side, there's never been anything negative. I don't talk about them." She added, "I have never talked about them for what, the past six years now. So it's all love."

The model has been avoiding the limelight for the past year. She's devoted to self-care and her healing journey. The influencer found a deep connection with God and often shares her newfound journey on Instagram. The topics she's discussed so far are baptism, tattoo removal, the extraction of lip and face fillers along with her breast implants, and the doctoral degree in liberal arts she recently received from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College.

Her "transformation journey" has been enlightening for her in many ways. She specifically talked about its effects on her two kids, which is her topmost priority. She said, "Like once you start focusing on yourself, everything is kind of trickled down."

"And I think the best part about that is like, even with me working out, my kids see that, so they're active. It's like, the more active I am, the more active they are. So that's really important too," she concluded.

