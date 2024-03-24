When Mariah Carey Detailed Her Abusive Marriage and Childhood in Her Bombshell Memoir

Mariah Carey has achieved incredible success and fame throughout her singing career, the All I Want For Christmas hitmaker's current net worth is an estimated $350 million. The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the sensational memoir written by the renowned musician, was released in September 2020. The book detailed her troubled childhood and abusive relationship with her ex-husband Tommy Mottola.

Shockingly she says Alison tried to pimp her out to one of her boyfriends who one time came to pick her up alone and tried to put his arm around her and kiss her, a source revealed then about her older sister. Carey also chronicled in the memoir how her ex-husband threatened her with a butter knife.

“I always knew that I would do this, and it was just a matter of when it was going to happen,” Carey told the host of CBS Network back then. “Because I came from, you know, a broken and dysfunctional family and without money or things that most people had.”

Talking about her failed marriage with music mogul Mottola the Without You songstress revealed that she “did not have any power in that relationship.” “I was a kid in his world, and I just kept making money for the company,” Carey said. “Just kept going in and making records and making records and writing songs and, you know, feeding the machine. And I was living a dream, but it was also a nightmare.”

I found a pic of Mariah Carey and tommy mottola meeting in 1997 pic.twitter.com/oFdg7EbyTs — RIYU (@CRYBABYRlYUH) January 10, 2021

As per The US Sun, after having an affair with Yankees icon Derek Jeter, Carey said that the former Sony executive threatened her with a knife. “She met Derek at a dinner party and she fell for him very hard and she threw caution to the winds and allowed him to walk her to her car," a source said. “Tommy found out about Derek and was enraged. “He picked up a butter knife and pressed the flat side of it against her right cheek while ‘his boys’ – two industry biggies who were there – watched and didn’t say a word. “Then he slowly dragged the knife down her face.” “She wasn’t physically injured by Tommy but it finally gave her the courage to leave him.”

RARE never before seen footage of Mariah Carey and Tommy Mottola during their wedding, 1993. pic.twitter.com/b0GP31W2h7 — 𝙣𝙞𝙠𝙖 (@careybling) December 20, 2020

Carey now refers to her family as ex-sister and ex-brother, she also calls her mother Pat a source claimed. “She says they have treated her like an ATM and she gave them money time and time again. Mariah blames her PTSD - which she still suffers from to this day - on her family and what they have done to her over the years.” “She felt abandoned by everyone,” the source said back then.

The source also detailed the abuse Carey went through, “She was so sleep deprived she ended up going to stay at her mother’s house to get some rest but they ended up arguing.

Mariah claims that her mom then called the cops who removed her from the house and took her to a rehab facility. It took days for her to be able to sign herself out and not long after her brother Morgan persuaded her to go to LA where she could go to a spa. However when she got to the place - it wasn’t a spa but a hardcore detox facility where she was pumped with drugs.” “She recalls a time when she was 12 and Alison gave her a whole valium, then not long after she says she tried to give her cocaine,” the source said.

However, her estranged sister denied the claims made in the book saying, “I have never given Mariah drugs or pimped her out. I would never have done anything to hurt my baby sister and I’m saddened and hurt that Mariah would make allegations like these to sell a book.”

Her ex-husband Mottola also wished her only success with a statement back then, “I met Mariah over 32 years ago and together achieved a staggering 15 #1 hits in a row and sold over 200 million albums worldwide…breaking all records globally. “I am deeply gratified for the role I played in Mariah’s well-deserved and remarkable success and continue to wish her and her family only the very best.”