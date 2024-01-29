In an episode of the podcast Make Speidi Famous Again, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry didn't hold back as she accused Kylie Jenner, another reality TV sensation, of glamorizing teen pregnancy. This surprising revelation came during an engaging conversation with hosts Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt on August 20, 2018.

While Lowry and her Teen Mom counterparts are often under scrutiny for supposedly glamorizing teen pregnancy, she contends that it's celebrities like Jenner who truly make the whole experience appear effortlessly glamorous. The heart of Lowry's argument lies in the financial and lifestyle privileges that stars like Jenner enjoy, giving the impression that having a child at a young age is a walk in the park. "I don’t want to hate her cause obviously she’s so successful, but when you’re that young and you have that much money and you’re able to have a nanny or have a lot of help and you still do all these things, I think that shows that it’s kinda glamorous to have a kid so young,” she asserted, referring to Kylie's journey into motherhood with the birth of her daughter, Stormi, at the tender age of 20, having conceived at 19, reported Reality Blurb.

Kailyn Lowry had Issac when she was about 16/17. @KylieJenner is 20 and Stormi is 6 months. Kailyn is on a television show that pays her to have kids. Kylie isn't. Kailyn has 3 baby daddies. Kylie has 1. The only thing she knows about Kylie is what she sees on tv or social media — Tequila ❤️ (@hypsterprincess) August 28, 2018

Despite acknowledging the age gap between Jenner and traditional teenage mothers, Lowry believes the broader message conveyed is one of glamorization. She drew a parallel to the criticism faced by Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant, asserting that these shows are unfairly perceived as glorifying early motherhood. Lowry, however, offered a personal perspective, and emphasized the challenges she faced, stating, “I didn’t always have the money I have now.” In her defense of the reality TV genre, Lowry asserted, “I would not agree that our show makes it glamorous. But in situations like Kylie, they don’t realize that she has millions of dollars, and she has a ton of help, and she can go out and party and do all these things.” This statement reinforces the idea that the apparent ease with which celebrities navigate parenthood is largely due to their significant financial resources and support systems.

'Teen Mom' star Kailyn Lowry criticises Kylie Jenner for glamorising young motherhood https://t.co/bofHBrZPNh — Fahmy1958@gamial (@Fahmy1958gamia2) August 25, 2018

The Teen Mom 2 star clarified that her intention wasn’t to bash Jenner. Instead, she aimed to highlight the stark contrast in circumstances between Jenner and ordinary young mothers. “She didn’t ask to be a role model,” Lowry empathized, as per OK! magazine reports. “It’s so hard cause, obviously, I don’t want to mom shame her at all.” This nuanced perspective adds a layer of understanding to Lowry's critique, emphasizing the challenges that come with unwanted societal expectations placed upon celebrities.

All this hate coming from people who were fawning over Kylie Jenner's teen pregnancy😅😅😅. She looks happy! Let her be! #HalleBailey — Mukololo wa Mutandani (@Fulunem) October 17, 2023

Lowry's candid revelations on the podcast shed light on the debate surrounding the portrayal of teen pregnancy in the media. The discourse extends beyond merely accusing celebrities and TV shows; it delves into the societal expectations and judgments faced by young mothers, whether in the public eye or not.