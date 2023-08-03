Mykelti Faces Backlash Over Leaving Kids Behind for Overseas Vacation: ‘Have Some Perspective’

Amidst Christine Brown's overseas excursion with fiancé David Woolley and her daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Ysabel, and Truely Brown, Mykelti faces online backlash for her choice to leave her three young children behind.

On Instagram, Mykelti, aged 27, uploaded a recent photo where she can be seen next to a refrigerator. The TLC personality wore a contented smile while proudly displaying her weight loss achievement, dressed in a floral print top paired with a dainty necklace and bold statement earrings. Inside the fridge, a collection of plastic pouches are visible resting on a shelf attached to the door, each containing milk. Mykelti provided a caption for the post: "I’m on Holiday without my babies. I’m pumping to keep up my supply, I can’t donate it in the country I’m staying. So what are my alternative options…..? #liquidgold #whattodo #takeabath #alternativemilklatte."

Also Read: Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Sports ‘Funky’ Hairstyle with Highlights Flattering Her Thin Face

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mykelti Padron (@mykeltip)

While numerous individuals provided suggestions in reply to her inquiry, a segment of her social media followers engaged in discussions about her choice to embark on a vacation without her children. Below the photograph, fans criticized the TLC personality for leaving her trio of kids — namely, her daughter Avalon and twin sons Archer and Ace — under the care of her husband Antonio “Tony” Padron while she enjoyed her vacation.

“You left Tony with all three babies,” one person remarked beneath the photograph. Whereas, another said, “Unpopular opinion, you shouldn’t be taking a vacation while breastfeeding. You have a fraction of your life to breastfeed your children and the ENTIRE REST of your life to vacation. Have some perspective.” Although Mykelti refrained from addressing the criticism directly, her supporters stepped forward to advocate for her decision to embark on the journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mykelti Padron (@mykeltip)

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Mykelti Brown Praises Husband Tony For His Weight Loss, Calls Him ‘Hot Stuff’

“To all the people trying to shame her for leaving on a trip and leaving the babies with their dad, the other caregiver, women are allowed to have time to themselves, even if you don’t agree with it, dads are VERY capable of caring for their kids, your opinion on her doesn’t pay her bills, so kindly stfu,” one person wrote, while another commented:“[Tony] is just as capable as Mykelti so how about no on passive aggressive implied insults towards either of them." Few others were quick to jump in the discussion: “He’s [Tony] the equal parent. Why assume all the responsibility on the mom?” as a different commenter wrote: “Why is that a problem for you? He is perfectly capable!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Gushes Over The Cutest Engagement Photos With Fiancé David Woolley

Notwithstanding the negative feedback, it's evident that the Brown family has been thoroughly enjoying their overseas vacation, encompassing locations such as London, England, and Edinburgh, Scotland. "Vacations are one of those things you spend money on but enrich your life exponentially,” On July 30, Christine, aged 51, captioned a group photo shared on Instagram. The mother of six wore a beaming smile as she posed with her fiancé held close.

In April 2023, Christine and David became engaged, marking her first publicly known relationship since her separation from Kody Brown. Christine and Kody, who had been married for over twenty years and are parents to six children, revealed their separation in November 2021.

References:

https://www.intouchweekly.com/posts/sister-wives-myketi-slammed-for-leaving-kids-for-vacation/

https://cafemom.com/entertainment/sister-wives-mykelti-backlash-vacation-kids/another-supportive-fan-came-with-a-side-of-sarcasm-writing-oh-no-the

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8723352/sister-wives-christine-brown-mykelti-holiday-without-children/

More from Inquisitr

‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Calls Her Son Garrison ‘Funcle’ in Rare Throwback Picture

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Gush Over a Spin-off Series Starring Only These Two Brown Family Members