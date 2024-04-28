When Stormy Daniels Wanted to Chill With Hunter Biden at the White House: "Seems Fun to Party With"

Stormy Daniels, the former adult film star, once expressed interest in partying with Hunter Biden at the White House. "If I was invited, I wouldn't say no — but would anybody? I mean, I want to check out the White House," as per MSN. The 44-year-old, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, thought the President's son sounds like he'd be a 'fun' time.

"Hunter seems like he'd be fun to party with!" Daniels exclaimed. Her comments were likely referring to Biden's past struggles with substance abuse and leaked personal videos. In 2020, an abandoned laptop contained not only documents linking his father to foreign business dealings but also amateur pornographic videos involving Biden, including one with a foot fetish theme. Despite his troubles, Daniels defended the 53-year-old. "Everybody's like, 'Oh my God, he didn't pay his taxes, he used [his money] on hookers and blow.' I'm like, 'Like you wouldn't do the exact same thing if you thought you could get away with it,'" she said.

In front of District Judge Mark Scarsi in the Central District of California, Biden recently entered a not guilty plea to nine federal tax charges. Biden allegedly participated in a "four-year scheme" to evade paying at least $1.4 million in federal taxes, according to federal authorities. Daniels does not actually know Biden or anyone in the White House, as she admitted: "But no, I don't know anybody in there. I've had no communications." However, she seemed undeterred in her desire to attend a party there with the President's controversial son.

This is not the first time Daniels has made headlines for her party interests with powerful political figures. She previously alleged having an affair with former President Donald Trump in 2006, shortly after his marriage to Melania Trump. Trump denies the claim but paid Daniels $130,000 before the 2016 election to keep quiet about it. The purported affair became part of the criminal case against Trump by the Manhattan District Attorney's office for falsifying business records related to the hush money payment. Daniels was ordered to pay nearly $300,000 in legal fees to Trump after her defamation lawsuit against him failed, though she has continued fighting the order.

Daniels stated in an interview that she and Trump allegedly started an affair at Lake Tahoe. It happened in 2006 when Trump was playing golf at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada, as part of the American Century Championship celebrity event. "I actually don’t even remember why I did it but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please don’t try to pay me,’” during our sexual encounter. "Then I remember thinking, ‘But I bet if he did, it would be a lot,'" as per USA Today.