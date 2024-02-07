When Miley Cyrus Called Out Grammy's Audience for Not Remembering Her Iconic Song 'Flowers'

Miley Cyrus performed at the Grammy Awards 2024, but her energetic performance met with a hitch. The pop star set the stage on fire with her hit single Flowers at the annual awards show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, following a win for best pop solo performance. However, it seemed as though the audience needed to be shaken up.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The Wrecking Ball singer went on stage with a thousand bolt energy, serenading her audience. She danced around to a spicy number, grooving the Tina Turner style in a sparkly grey dress, when she found the Grammy crowd lacking luster over her performance. "Why are you acting like you don't know this song?" asked Cyrus, per Variety. The 31-year-old won Best Pop Solo Performance and both Record of the Year and Song of the Year — at the 2024 Grammys. Soon after she received the accolades, Cyrus broke into an electrifying show with a backtrack of Turner's Proud Mary. However, when she called out, the camera cut to the audience, joining her, particularly Oprah Winfrey and Taylor Swift singing along.

Meanwhile, she also edited her song lyrics and sang, "I just won my first Grammy," referring to her first time win earlier in the award ceremony. Her ultra-stimulating performance ended with a mic-drop and Cyrus strutting off the stage in style. Before this, she gave an acceptance speech after receiving an award from the legend Mariah Carey. The Hannah Montana alum said, "This M.C. is going to stand by this M.C. because this is just too iconic," gesturing towards Carey.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by JC Olivera

She continued, "Oh my god, I just got stuck in the rain and traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment. And I could have missed the award — that's fine — but not Mariah Carey! I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl. It was everything." Meanwhile, she also emphasized what this award means to her after nearly two decades of relentless contribution to the music industry. Cyrus metaphorically narrated, "There was a little boy that all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly. So his parents gave him a butterfly net and he was so excited. He went outside out in the sun and started swinging and swinging. But with no luck, he sat down on the ground, he finally let go and he surrendered."

She added, "He was okay that he was not going to capture this beautiful butterfly. Right when he did, the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose. And this song, Flowers, is my butterfly. Thank you." The Used To Be Young singer was crowned 30 under 30 by Forbes in 2021 and recalled her musical journey, "One thing I'm very proud of is that I started my business before I started my period," referencing her first gig at the tender age of 13-years in Disney's hit teen show Hannah Montana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

"And now, I've performed at Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden, and inducted Joan Jett into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame—all on my period. It has never gotten in the way of me being a businesswoman," Cyrus proudly said.