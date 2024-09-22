When Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Offered 'Lap Dance' to the Highest Donor at the Trump Fundraiser

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the MAGA campaign advisor, made donors uncomfortable with her 'sexually suggestive' offers and conversations at the fundraising events. A report published by Politico revealed Don Jr. and his fiance made awkward sex jokes, with Guilfoyle offering a lap dance to the donor who contributed the most funds to Donald Trump's presidential campaign for the 2020 elections.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Senior campaign and GOP officials complained that during the 2020 race between Biden and Trump, Guilfoyle "underperformed" and was an "HR nightmare." Despite having many fundraisers, the Trump campaign couldn't compete with Biden's "small-donor fundraising machine" and the horrified donors said the former Fox News host resorted to "unprofessional" behavior.

America's continued success depends on @realDonaldTrump getting re-elected and continuing his #MAGA policies.



That's why I am absolutely THRILLED to announce that I'll be joining the Trump campaign as a Senior Adviser!



It's time to get to work and WIN for America in 2020!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EaTjRgsglc — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) April 30, 2019

For instance, two people at the event reportedly recalled Guilfoyle offering a lap dance at the Trump Hotel fundraiser in Washington, DC. And on another account, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the now-55-year-old suggested a hot-tub party to whomsoever raised the most money for Trump's campaign, citing an attendee. Meanwhile, another source added that at a fall 2018 fundraiser, she said Don Jr. "liked it when she dressed up as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader."

The eldest son of Trump has been dating Guilfoyle since 2018. The former San Francisco prosecutor served as the former president's campaign advisor, and she, alongside Don Jr., led the fundraising events. A source said the couple was "unhappy" with the 2020 RNC chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, who they alleged wasn't doing enough to close the race with Biden. "Don Jr. and Kimberly have an eye on the RNC, through themselves taking over or somebody close to them taking over," a close Republican source said, per CNN.

However, a Trump campaign spokesman, Tim Murtaugh, defended Guilfoyle, amid the Politico report, "Kimberly Guilfoyle is an excellent fundraiser, and was a highly valued asset to the President's team. There was nothing offensive about her presentations in context."

Throughout her career, Guilfoyle succumbed to many scandals regarding her personal and professional life. The now-fiance of Don Jr. was first married to California Governor Gavin Newsom from 2001 to 2006. However, they got divorced after Newsom cheated on her with his secretary. After that, she moved on with businessman Eric Villlency in 2006 and gave birth to a son in 2007. This relationship was also short-lived as she parted ways with Villency in 2009.

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s female assistant at Fox News accused Guilfoyle of repeated sexual harassment resulting in a multimillion-dollar out-of-court settlement. — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) February 26, 2021

Professionally, her career as a Fox News host was marred with sexual harassment allegations. New Yorker's Jane Mayer first reported that Guilfoyle's abrupt exit from Fox's The Five was because a former female assistant filed a complaint against her, alleging, she "was frequently required to work at Guilfoyle's New York apartment while the Fox host displayed herself naked, and was shown photographs of the genitalia of men with whom Guilfoyle had had sexual relations."

The complaint draft also mentioned Guilfoyle spoke "incessantly and luridly" about her sex life and one time even demanded her bare thighs to be massaged by the female employee. After the channel looked into the matter, they paid the unidentified victim $4 million and sacked Guilfoyle over the matter.