Don Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle Spark Breakup Rumors After Awkward Rally Speech Goes Viral

Speculation surrounding Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's relationship has reached new heights following a viral video of the latter's awkward speech at the Florida Republican Party’s annual dinner. On Sunday, September 8, political writer, Rick Wilson, sparked rumors by sharing the video on social media. He tweeted, “She’s looking rough since Don Jr. moved on.” This led to netizens claiming the couple, who started dating in 2018, had quietly ended their relationship. Though Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle still follow each other on Instagram, their public appearances together have been notably scarce in recent months, further fueling the gossip mills.

She's looking rough since Don Jr. moved on. https://t.co/Uqss1NX9PG — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 9, 2024

As per OK! Magazine, the last time, they appeared together on social media was in a photo posted by Guilfoyle in early August. Some followers have highlighted that Guilfoyle continues to tag Trump Jr. in her cooking videos, but their lack of joint appearances at public events has raised eyebrows. Rumors of their breakup first surfaced in July, but their friend Rob Thompson quickly shut down the claims, assuring folks that the couple was ‘very happy’ together.

Montage of clips from Kim Guilfoyle’s embarrassing and humiliating speech tonight where she eventually had to beg FL Republicans to clap for her. pic.twitter.com/vNH1GiCAUt — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 8, 2024

As per The Independent, Guilfoyle's speech at the Florida Republican Party’s annual dinner on September 7, was particularly cringeworthy. The former Fox News host took the stage to rally the crowd. She stated, "I am here to tell you don’t lose hope. On a personal note, I can tell you that I am as hopeful as ever because Americans from all walks of life have had enough of the Democrats’ decline." She added, "And we are ready, we are willing, and we can spark a new era of American exceptionalism."

Her words failed to resonate with the audience as intended, leading to a painfully awkward moment where Guilfoyle had to prompt the crowd to react. She said, “You can clap for that,” but the moment had already passed. The incident quickly went viral, with social media users mocking the uncomfortable silence that followed her rallying cry. One X (formerly Twitter) user penned, “Kim Guilfoyle’s embarrassing and humiliating speech tonight where she eventually had to beg FL Republicans to clap for her.” This further added to the swirl of speculation about the state of her relationship with Trump Jr. A user remarked, "She's lost energy. What did Don Jr see in this creature?"

In her series of embarrassing moments, in another campaign event, she was heard declaring, "None of those people, those fake Republicans, RINOs— [and] I’ll throw the RNC in there with that— all these people have to go. They’re not going to be part of our team. They suck! We’re not going to reward them. They’re traitorous, they’re disloyal and they’re unqualified! So that’s it, I’ve had enough with all those people."