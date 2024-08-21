Donald Trump’s First Campaign Ad Targeting Kamala Harris Has a Series of Misleading Images

The 2024 presidential campaign has seen several new ads from the political parties recently. History proves that these ads can strongly influence public sentiment and become a turning point in this election season. While people have different opinions about campaign ads, their impact is undeniable. Recently, former President Donald Trump stirred controversy with a new ad linking Vice President Kamala Harris to America's border issues. The ad, however, is facing significant criticism for its use of misleading visuals, according to HuffPost.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Drew Angerer

In a recent campaign ad by Trump, the narrator accused Harris of letting down Americans due to Biden's border policies. The ad then shows a sequence of images depicting border crossings. However, it was revealed that at least three of these images were taken at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2018, and another was captured in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2019, according to the Washington Post. This isn’t the first time that Trump launched a misleading ad as he similarly faced criticism for deceptive ads in the 2016 election cycle.

Trump has attacked Harris on the border issue several times. However, Brian Fallon, a Harris campaign spokesperson said, “After tanking the bipartisan border deal, Donald Trump has resorted to lying about the vice president’s record. As a former district attorney and attorney general, she has stood up to fraudsters and felons like Trump her entire career. Trump’s lies won’t stop her from continuing to prosecute the case against him on the biggest issues in this race,” as reported by Politico.

Trump: "Kamala's deadly destruction of America's borders is completely and totally disqualifying. She shouldn't even be allowed to run for president, what she's done. She's committing crimes." pic.twitter.com/dQzeVieYC7 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 24, 2024

However, Trump's focus on Vice President Harris goes beyond just the ad. Over the weekend, the former president spent hours critiquing Harris' economic policy initiatives before going off the topic to boast about his looks. He said, "Yesterday, Kamala laid out her so-called economic plan. She says she's going to lower the cost of food and housing starting on day one. But day one for Kamala was three and a half years ago." He further said, "Starting the day I take the oath of office, I will rapidly drive prices down, and we will make America affordable again. We're going to make it affordable again."

Later on, going off-topic, Trump said, "Don't ever call a woman beautiful, because that'll be the end of your political career, please. But I say that I am much better looking. I'm a better-looking person than Kamala. They said, 'No, her biggest advantage is that she's a beautiful woman.' I'm going, huh? I never thought of that. I'm better looking than she is." Trump pressed on with unfounded allegations, asserting that Harris had stolen President Biden's presidential campaign. He claimed Biden was angry and also held a grudge against Harris, according to ABC News. "Joe Biden hates her. This was an overthrow of a president. This was an overthrow," Trump said. He expressed eagerness to debate Harris, remarking that she’ll be an easier opponent.