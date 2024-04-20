Biden-Harris Campaign Mocks Trump's 'Witch Hunt' Claim Over COVID Test Shortages from 4 Years Ago

The Biden-Harris campaign's social media team recently criticized Donald Trump's stance from four years ago, calling out the real estate mogul for his claim of a COVID test shortage being a 'partisan witch hunt.' This criticism emerged as a reaction to Trump's statements at the time of the pandemic, who stressed the need for a non-partisan approach, claiming, "We have to work together" to combat the crisis, as per CNN. The post said, "Four years ago today, Trump complained that inquiries into COVID test shortages were 'a partisan witch hunt' against him," and the video posted showed Trump addressing the public.

Reactions poured in on the Biden-Harris campaign's post. One commenter reflected, "Let’s not forget Trumps heartless response to the millions of American mothers, fathers, grandparents, daughters, and sons who died from his lack of response to the COVID pandemic. “It is what it is” is what Trump said."

Four years ago today, Trump complained that inquiries into COVID test shortages were “a partisan witch hunt” against him pic.twitter.com/7QJp4A5lpk — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 18, 2024

Another sarcastically mocked Trump's statement with, "'We should stop testing. When you test you get positives.' lololol." A different tweet chimed in, "It’s like people have forgotten the day-to-day chaos of Trump! Our account reminds folks what life looked like exactly 4 years ago and asks, 'are we better off today?'" One person opined, "The most anti American man lies and distort absolutely everything just to get richer or keep himself out of jail." Another commented, "Whenever something, someone, or anything makes him look bad, it’s “a partisan witch hunt” Every single time."

Recently, President Joe Biden himself attacked former President Trump for falling stock prices. The Trump Media and Technology (DJT) company had a great start on the NASDAQ stock exchange last month, but it suffered a major setback when poor financial disclosures triggered a dramatic collapse in its stock price, which resulted in a 21.47% decrease in value, as per CNBC. In Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden stated, "We’re not asking anything unusual. Under my plan, nobody earning less than $400,000 will pay an additional penny. I hope you’re all able to make $400,000. I never did. But they’re not going to pay an extra penny in federal taxes. That’s a promise. Nobody. Not one penny."

He continued, saying, "You know, I have to say, if Trump’s stock in the– Truth Social, his company, drops any lower, he might do better under my tax plan than his! It’s possible. Possible. Folks, look. I want to cut tax on the hardworking folks here in Scranton and all across the country, and climb out where I move from Scranton to Claymont and Delaware all across the country." As part of his strong approach, Biden has been going after Trump more and more, as seen by his recent comments at a prominent fundraiser and other gatherings.