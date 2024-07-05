After New Supreme Court Ruling Biden's New Campaign Ad Shares THIS Warning About Doanld Trump

President Joe Biden's campaign has released a new ad. It comes just before Independence Day and the ad warns that Donald Trump could rule like a king if he returns to the White House. This warning is followed by Trump's recent Supreme Court ruling. The ad starts with a powerful statement: "Nearly 250 years ago, America was founded in defiance of a king, under the belief that no one is above the law, not even the president — until now."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

These words set the tone for the ad's message. The Supreme Court recently made a big decision in a 6-3 ruling, they gave presidents broad immunity from criminal prosecution for "official" acts. This decision has raised concerns about presidential power. Biden's campaign is using this ruling to attack Trump. They argue that it could give Trump too much power if he becomes president again. The ad claims, "The same Trump Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade ruled that the president can ignore the law, even to commit a crime — because Donald Trump asked them to," as per HuffPost.

NEW AD: The same Trump Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade has now ruled that Trump is above the law.



He has already led an insurrection and wants to be a dictator. We must stop him. pic.twitter.com/329AJLNSrS — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 3, 2024

The ad doesn't stop there. It brings up Trump's past actions and future plans. "He's already led an insurrection, and threatened to be a dictator on day one," the narrator says, as per CNN. The ad concludes with a strong message: "Donald Trump can never hold this office again." This new ad is part of a bigger plan. Biden's campaign will air it in key battleground states. They're also targeting younger, diverse audiences and the ad will run on networks like ESPN, Bravo, and Comedy Central. Michael Tyler, a spokesperson for Biden's campaign, explained their view, as per The New York Post.

The Unified Reich Hoax is in full swing.



Biden just posted this reaction ad, falsely accusing Trump of echoing HitIer.



The truth? Someone made the ad using a template online with news headlines. For LITERALLY two seconds, a random WWI headline was left in a background frame. pic.twitter.com/l26fXN8388 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 21, 2024

He said the Supreme Court's decision gives Trump the power to do almost anything he wants if he returns to office. Tyler mentioned some of Trump's campaign promises, like changing the Constitution and jailing political opponents. He warned that these things are now possible because of the court's decision. The ad comes at a crucial time for Biden. He's facing criticism after a poor debate performance against Trump. Some Democrats are even calling for Biden to drop out of the race. They worry about the threat to democracy if Trump wins but Biden's team is fighting back.

They're using this Supreme Court ruling to go on the offensive. They're calling it a "pivotal moment for our country." Quentin Fulks, a top campaign official, made a dramatic statement. He said the ruling gave Trump "a remission slip to assassinate and jail whoever he wants to gain power." The Biden campaign is spending a lot of money on this ad. It's part of a seven-figure buy in key battleground areas. They're aiming to reach a wide audience, especially younger voters.