Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump with New Nickname at Star-Studded Fundraiser with Biden and Obama

Former President Donald Trump was given a new blistering moniker by arch-nemesis comedian Jimmy Kimmel during President Joe Biden's star-studded fundraiser in Los Angeles, where the president spoke with the comedian and former President Barack Obama. Before introducing the two presidents, Kimmel played a clip of Trump from 2020, in which the former president declared that key holidays like Christmas and the Fourth of July would end if Biden defeated Trump in the elections, Deadline reported. “Is it satisfying to see that video to see how wrong Orange Julius Caesar was about your presidency?” Kimmel branded Trump with a new moniker.

At Los Angeles fundraiser, Kimmel said Biden sent his son a stuffed Commander dog, but unfortunately it "bit little Billy's toe off."



Kimmel called Trump "Orange Julius Caesar" and said: "I think all you have to really remember about the Trump years is that we ran out of… — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 16, 2024

“I could have done nothing and done better than he was doing,” Biden responded, wasting little time before taking a shot at Trump moments after taking the stage. In the roughly forty-minute conversation, Biden, Obama, and Kimmel praised the achievements of the current administration, but a significant portion of the discussion was devoted to fears about a Trump reelection and even bewilderment at how the former Celebrity Apprentice host has upended so many political and institutional standards.

Biden interjected with a few of his own jokes during the talk. As polls indicate Trump and Biden effectively tied, Kimmel asked the president at one point during the talk, “Is this country suffering from Trump amnesia? Why do so many Americans seem to remember the Trump administration the same way we do a colonoscopy like we know what happened.” Biden responded with an age-old joke about the former president, “All they got to do is remember what it was like. Remember the pandemic? He said, ‘Don’t worry. Just inject a little bleach in your body.”

“That worked for me, by the way,” Kimmel joked in response, adding, “Fair is fair.” Biden then interjected with his own quip about the situation, “By the way, it worked for him. It colored his hair.” Touted as the largest Democratic fundraiser ever, the event included luminaries like Barbra Streisand, Julia Roberts, and George Clooney. Prominent industry leaders such as Damon Lindelof, Marta Kauffman, Bryan Lourd, Craig Gering of CAA, Kathy Griffin, and Jim Gianopoulos were among the thousands of attendees at the event, per NBC News.

There was a lot of conversation about Trump's historic conviction too. Obama, speaking to the audience said, “Part of what has happened over the last several years is we have normalized behavior that used to be disqualifying.” Criticizing the former president, Obama stated, “We have the spectacle of the nominee of one of the two major parties sitting in court and being convicted by a jury of his peers on 34 counts.”

“His foundation is not allowed to operate because it was engaging in money business and not actually philanthropic work. You have his organization being prosecuted for not paying taxes. … There are certain standards and values that we should all abide by. Joe Biden has stood for those values and continues to do, and the other guy doesn’t,” Obama slammed.