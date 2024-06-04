OnlyFans Model Sues Kanye West for Alleged Sexual Harassment

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of child abuse and sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Kanye West is no stranger to controversy, having been sued by former employees for misconduct and discrimination. Now, he's in huge trouble again, facing a lawsuit from his ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who is also an OnlyFans model. Pisciotta, who once served as West’s personal and executive assistant, is taking legal action against him for alleged sexual harassment and wrongful termination. According to Radar Online, she claimed that after she started working for him, he bombarded her with a barrage of offensive texts and videos.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Stephane Cardinale

One of the purported texts read, "See my problem is I be wanting to f** but then after I f* I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f*ed while I'm f**ing them. Then I want her to cheat on me..." Meanwhile, another text read, "Is my d** racist? It is. This f*ing racist d* of mine. I going to beat this f*ing racist d* for being f*ing racist. I'm going to stare at pictures of white women with black asses and beat the s* out of my racist d* ... Beating the s* out of his big black c**."

According to TMZ, the situation took a turn for the worse with claims of increasingly explicit texts from West in which he detailed his sexual fantasies involving women. Pisciotta alleged that West approached her about a year into her job with an unusual proposition. He wanted her to embody a 'God Like' image and requested that she delete her OnlyFans account, offering to pay her $1 million annually if she agreed. Pisciotta said she accepted his offer.

In another shocking news, Pisciotta alleged that West engaged in highly inappropriate behavior, including masturbating during phone calls and asking her if she could guess what he was doing. She also claims that he later promoted her to Chief of Staff across his various businesses with a promised salary of $4 million. However, in October 2022, Pisciotta says she was abruptly fired. Despite being offered a $3 million severance package, she asserted that she never received the payment.

In the lawsuit, Pisciotta detailed multiple incidents with the Bound 2 singer, including him allegedly forcing her to remove her cardigan while she was in the office because he said ‘it was covering too much.' In another instance, he allegedly locked them in a room together and masturbated next to her before falling asleep. She also claimed that he got angry after she shut down any advances to date or have sex with him, as reported by Page Six.

This latest lawsuit adds to his growing list of troubles, including a February lawsuit for using an uncleared sample on his latest album. Meanwhile, West has seen a rapid decline in his reputation. Adidas, the brand behind his famous Yeezy shoes, severed ties with him after his repeated antisemitic outbursts. Additionally, Donda Academy, a school he established in honor of his late mother, shut down amid accusations of mistreatment of staff, according to the Mirror.

SEXUAL ASSAULT: If you are being subjected to sexual assault or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).