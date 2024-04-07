When Kanye West Accused Beyonce and Jay Z of Using 'Black Magic' for Professional Success

He, who cannot be silenced is Kanye West. The rapper has an image of being an outspoken artist who seems unfazed by the controversies he keeps stirring. Once, he accused his fellow musicians Beyonce and her husband Jay Z of being "cultists" who are into the practice of black magic.

The drama follows where West goes. The Praise God rapper has previously been in the news for his anti-semitic tweets on X, formerly Twitter. Soon after, he was back on the tabloid's front page for his messy divorce with ex-wife and reality star Kim Kardashian, calling it quits after six years and four kids.

Within two months, Ye once again dominated the media for his secret wedding with his former Yeezy architect Bianca Censori in Beverly Hills, California. Prior to his second marriage, the 46-year-old flashed on people's screens for passing insensitive remarks about the late George Floyd and threatening his ex-wife's then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Amid all these controversies, Ye has one more in his name and this dates back to November 2022 when he accused Queen Bey and Jay Z of practicing witchcraft to succeed in their professional careers. He called them "cultists" and part of the Illuminati group, claiming the power couple even practiced "human sacrifices" to earn the fame they have today.

West was once considered a part of Beyonce and Jay Z's inner circle. However, a series of incidents led to a permanent fallout, especially after Ye threatened the 54-year-old of leaving his streaming platform Tidal, claiming the music service owed him $3 million, per Grazia. He also shaded Queen Bey and her spouse from time to time.

In a wild rant, the Runaway singer explained his late mother Donda West and Michael Jordan's father were also "sacrifices," per Marca. However, he declared that they [the powers] could not control him. "They can't control me," Ye claimed. "They can control Shaq, they can control Charles Barkley, they can control LeBron James, they can control Jay-Z and Beyonce, but they can't control me. Ain't no name I won't name. It's up."

He further elaborated, "My momma [Donda West] was sacrificed. Michael Jordan, what about him? His dad, right? Bill Cosby, his son, right? Dr. Dre, his son. Out here in Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. Feels like it might be a lot of that in order to control, traumatize."

"They wanna monetize and traumatize. And God loves me. They hit me. GAP, Adidas, all that away. Still, Forbes, who hate me, had to write, 'Net worth: $400 million,'" claimed Ye. "I never killed nobody, right? I'm the pu--y that never killed nobody, right? But that means I could say whatever I want and not go to jail."

Apparently, Beyonce's former drummer, Kimberly Thompson, also accused her of black magic. She was employed with the Halo singer for nearly seven years and alleged she's into "extreme witchcraft" and cast spells on people.