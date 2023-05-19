Michael Jordan's Costly Miss: Losing $500 Million in NBA Draft Lottery

In a shocking turn of events at the NBA Draft Lottery, Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets missed out on securing the services of basketball's hottest prospect, Victor Wembanyama. The consequences were not only limited to a missed opportunity but also carried a staggering financial impact. Speculations suggest that the Hornets' failure to land Wembanyama may have cost Jordan a potential windfall of $500 million, leaving fans and experts in awe.

With Victor Wembanyama emerging as the most sought-after prospect leading up to the lottery, the basketball world watched with bated breath to see which team would secure his talents. The San Antonio Spurs ultimately claimed the coveted first pick, leaving the Charlotte Hornets in second place. While the Hornets still had a chance to select a promising player, the absence of Wembanyama undoubtedly left Jordan and his franchise disappointed.

Image Source: Getty Images | Streeter Lecka

The loss of Wembanyama not only deprived the Hornets of exceptional talent but potentially cost Jordan a staggering sum of $500 million. According to ESPN, the arrival of the 19-year-old French phenom in Charlotte could have propelled the franchise's value to unprecedented heights. The estimation of this staggering financial boost stems from Wembanyama's remarkable skill set and the immense potential he carries as a game-changing player.

Experts in the basketball world have hailed Wembanyama as a once-in-a-generation prospect. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski went as far as proclaiming Wembanyama as the "singular, greatest prospect in NBA draft history." His advanced skill set and versatility make him a player unlike any seen before, leading to heightened anticipation for his NBA debut.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Marcus

As a result of his ownership stake in the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan stood to benefit significantly from the franchise's increased value had they secured Wembanyama. The $500 million surge in valuation could have had a direct impact on Jordan's personal fortune, potentially providing him with a windfall that would have exceeded expectations. Jordan had plans to sell the Hornets, and Wembanyama's arrival would have added an additional $278 million to his potential earnings from a team sale, reports Mirror.

While the Charlotte Hornets and Michael Jordan faced disappointment, the San Antonio Spurs celebrated their triumph at the NBA Draft Lottery. With the opportunity to select Wembanyama as the first overall pick, the Spurs found themselves in possession of a priceless asset.

Overflowing with enthusiasm to kickstart his NBA career in San Antonio, the 19-year-old prodigy expressed his emotions by saying, "I can't really describe it. My heart's beating. I've got everyone I love, everyone I know around me. It's a really special moment [that] I'm going to remember for the rest of my life."

"[I'm] A team player, I'm going to do everything to win as many games as I can and I'm trying to win a ring ASAP so be ready. I'm going to try [and] bring my talents here. I love Texas, I've been there before. I'm really happy and I really can't wait to meet the fans and hopefully the team I'm going to join,” the coveted player concluded.