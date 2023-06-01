NBA Star Charles Barkley Has Lost 62 Lbs With a Healthy Lifestyle and Mounjaro

Former NBA star and television analyst on CBS Sports, Charles Barkley has revealed that he lost 62 pounds after taking the weight-loss drug Mounjaro and practicing a healthy lifestyle. He shared on the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, "I started at 352 [lbs.], and I'm down to 290. I'm starting to feel like a human being, not a fat a** anymore. I started taking this drug called Mounjaro about six months ago. It’s been amazing. My doctor, she is amazing. I know a lot of people take Ozempic, but my doctor prefers Mounjaro."

"I have ZERO IDEA what it does but I'm losing weight" 😂😂 ~ Charles Barkley #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/GrsIFrIuqp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 26, 2023

According to US Magazine, Barkley had two hip surgeries: one in 2016 and the next one in 2018. Since the surgeries, the 11-time NBA All-Star had gained weight, but he is now working on his physique to get fit.

Barkley continued to explain his weight-loss journey, “I gained a lot of weight when I got my new hips, and I was like, ‘Yo man, I want to be here'. I’m working out. I’m taking my shot once a week. Like I said, I’m gonna get down to 270. Man, I want to be here — I don’t want to leave all my money to my freeloading-ass family!” When the host asked if he had any idea about how the drug works, Barkley exclaimed that he had no idea: "I have zero idea what it does! I’m not gonna lie! I have zero idea. Everybody keeps asking me. My doctor did say that she wanted me to eat a little bit better, so I probably have been, but I got zero idea what the hell this drug does," Barkley said while laughing.

According to US Magazine, the former Philadelphia 76ers player started taking the drug shots after seeing his doctor. The Maunjaro shots are similar to Ozempic, a drug that is prescribed alongside a healthy diet and exercise to help individuals with type 2 diabetes to improve their blood sugar levels. Touching upon the influence of age and weight on a person's health, Barkley joked, “My doctor told me, she says, ‘There’s a lot of fat young people. Ain’t a lot of fat old people, they’re all dead.’”

In 2017, Barkley revealed that he felt "embarrassed" due to his weight. In a statement that he shared with his fellow TNT cohost, Shaquille O’Neal, Barkley said that he will be joining a weight-loss camp soon to lose weight. He said, “Listen, I am embarrassed about how fat I have become, I’ve become lazy. Number one, I’m not healthy. I’m not healthy. Y’all not going to see me. I’ve got to come back for the [NBA] awards show. But I’m taking the next six weeks to get my fat a** in shape. [I won’t be] around anything. So, I don’t drink, I’ve got to eat healthy and I’ve got to work out. So, I’m disappearing until I see y’all.”