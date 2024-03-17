Here are 10 of Ivanka Trump’s Biggest Political Controversies

Ivanka Trump’s Political Journey Was Marred by These Big Political Scandals

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump's daughter, moved into the White House with her father when he was elected president. The entrepreneur joined the president's advisory council in 2017 and played a significant role on his team. Donald was embroiled in several scandals and controversies while in the White House, but his daughter's actions were closely scrutinized as well; criticism of her social media use and fashion brand grew over time. Ivanka and the Trump family, in general, have faced criticism despite their seemingly good intentions, per Nicki Swift. Here are ten of Ivanka's most prominent political disputes, ranging from her stance on election fraud claims to her strange acquaintance with a former British spy.

1. Ivanka’s Personal Email Usage

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Alexandra Beier

When The Washington Post revealed in November 2018 that the president's daughter had sent hundreds of messages and conducted important White House business using her email account, the daughter of the president found herself in deep water. Her choice to use her personal email while working for the White House was undoubtedly contentious, especially in light of the controversy Donald had caused when he accused Hilary Clinton of doing a similar thing. She then emphasized in a statement that she virtually always utilized her personal email for family-related scheduling and logistics.

2. Supporting Her Dad’s Big Lie About Election Fraud

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

After the election in November 2020, Joe Biden won the presidential elections against Donald Trump. Ivanka Trump stood with her father even as he continued claiming without proof that he had won and that he was going to overturn the outcome and become president. The New York Times published a story in June 2022 with video footage of Ivanka talking about her father's intentions to contest the presidential election results. Ivanka stated on video in a documentary shot in December 2020 that "[Donald Trump should] continue to fight until every legal remedy is exhausted." Ivanka hinted that some votes might not have been accurately tabulated in the same video, saying, "I think a lot of Americans feel very, very disenfranchised right now, and really, question the sanctity of our elections, and that's not right, it's not acceptable."

3. Ivanka’s Friendship With the Spy From the Russia Dossier Scandal

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ron Jenkins

As an employee of the British Secret Intelligence Service, known as M16, Christopher Steele rose to prominence as an intelligence officer by overseeing the Russia desk. The widely reported "Steele dossier," which alleged that Trump had links to Russia before the 2016 election, was assembled by Steele. It was eventually disclosed that Ivanka knew Steele personally prior to the publication of the infamous dossier. After meeting in 2007 at an event, Ivanka and Steele kept in touch via email. Ivanka and Steele met face-to-face at Trump Tower, as an insider told ABC News, and it was suggested that they talked about possible joint ventures that would help the Trump Organization, of which she was executive vice president at the time.

4. Caught Lying in a Deposition

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Mother Jones examined Ivanka Trump's deposition materials for a lawsuit against the president's inaugural committee in 2021, raising doubts about her involvement in Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration. The lawsuit originated from an inquiry of the committee in charge of arranging Donald Trump's inauguration by Karl Racine, the attorney general of Washington, D.C., who claimed that charitable donations had been misused to overpay and benefit members of the Trump family. Ivanka stated in her deposition that she only provided her opinion and that she had little involvement in the inauguration's planning. However, the president's daughter and her team were extensively involved in part of the inaugural preparations, according to records acquired by Mother Jones, including an email chain featuring Ivanka herself.

5. Defending Dad’s Sexual Assault Allegations

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Following the widely publicized revelation of the notorious Access Hollywood recordings, in which Donald Trump claims he doesn't even wait to "kiss" and "grab" women by the "p***y," the former president faced intense criticism. Following the release of the video, a CBS This Morning interview with Ivanka Trump—in which her daughter defended her father against claims of inappropriate touching—was shared again. "Look, I'm not in every interaction my father has," Ivanka told the interviewer. "But he's not a groper. It's not who he is."

6. Dumbfounded by Question About Stance on Paternity Leave

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Riccardo Savi

Ivanka Trump was frequently questioned on important social problems pertaining to her father's campaign goals and viewpoints while serving as an assistant to Donald Trump throughout his presidency. One such instance occurred in September 2016, when Ivanka was questioned by Cosmopolitan about a childcare and maternity leave scheme that Donald had suggested before the election in November 2016. Ivanka seemed taken aback when asked to expound on the policy's emphasis on maternity leave for women, which seemed to completely ignore paternal leave, for dads in heterosexual and queer marriages. The daughter of the former president said, "The plan, right now, is focusing on mothers, whether they be in same-sex marriages or not," and she declined to provide any other details.

7. Ivanka and Husband Jared Kushner Earned Millions Because of Her Father’s Access

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Ivanka and Kushner earned between $172 million and $640 million in 2021, according to Crew, while doing their duties in the White House. The Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C. provided a sizable portion of their income. The article also stated that even though Ivanka had informed the authorities the year before that she was terminating the business, she was still making money from her own clothing line as late as 2019. The study claims that Ivanka also profited from her access to international heads of state, establishing significant connections with nations like China, Japan, and Russia. This probably enhanced her reputation and helped her acquire numerous priceless foreign trademarks.

8. Breaking Social Media Ethics Rules

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Crew revealed in October 2020 that Ivanka had broken a major ethical rule by endorsing partisan political outcomes in federal employment, as prohibited by the Hatch Act. Ivanka would not be allowed to utilize her platform for any kind of political action because the story made clear that her X account was frequently used for official White House business and to advocate for many of Donald Trump's initiatives. Up to eight instances of Ivanka breaking the Hatch Act while working in the West Wing over the course of two days were discovered by the paper. Crew identified at least 13 other government workers who disregarded the rules, including Kellyanne Conway and Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner.

9. Her Nordstorm Political Feud

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Manuel Medir

Nordstrom said in February 2017 that it will no longer carry Ivanka Trump's line, citing dwindling sales as the reason. A consumer boycott of all Trump family-owned businesses led many to conclude that Nordstrom might have severed its relationship with Ivanka's brand; however, the shop refuted this implication. Trump went to his X account to voice his displeasure at the decision, presumably because he thought the business had banned his daughter for political reasons. "My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom," he wrote. "She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!" Members of Donald Trump's White House staff also publicly endorsed Ivanka's apparel line, even though this was obviously unethical and against procedure because government officials in the executive branch are not permitted to advocate for commercial goods that are for sale.

10. Ivanka’s Brand Faced Scandal After Labor Rights Violations

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Ivanka Trump's fashion line faced another controversy after it was reported that her business was being investigated for possible human rights abuses in China, in addition to being fired from Nordstrom. Reports appeared in 2017 alleging that two persons had reportedly vanished while looking into allegations against a firm producing goods for Trump's apparel and shoe brand, and that another individual had been detained in connection with their investigation. Workers paid as low as $62 per week, while putting in upwards of 60 hours a week, according to a Fair Labor Association investigation.