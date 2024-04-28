When Joe Biden Held Rally in Heavy Rainfall, Netizens Joked "It's Not Stormy Enough for Donald"

A resurfaced clip attracted jokes from netizens in the wake of a possible rematch between POTUS Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential elections. During an October rally in 2020, Biden's speech was interrupted by heavy rainfall in Florida and people online poked fun at his political rival Trump's infamous "stormy" connection.

An X, formerly a Twitter user, @acnewsitics, reshared the clip from The Hill, and captioned, "Joe Biden held a rally in the rain, and he jogged off the stage—two things Trump can't do." The torrential rain triggered jokes of a specific kind, targeting Trump of the ongoing Hush Money trial by adult film star Stormy Daniels.

@PhilPlym quipped, "The rain is not STORMY enough for Trump." The Republican front-runner is currently facing criminal charges in his infamous affair with porn star Daniels in 2006 whom he allegedly paid $130,000 sum with the help of his former attorney Michael Cohen to stay silent before the 2016 presidential elections.

Meanwhile, another user, @CycloneSteve2U, responded, "OK, that was funny. Biden prefers the rain, it makes hair smell so GOOD." A critic, @hcnuMorP, slammed, "I like my president to be smart enough to stay out of the rain, it's not [a] badge of honor." @William02216755 added, "Joe does A LOT Trump can't do. He can even ride a bike."

@rmmjr1971 praised the account that reposted the video, "I just love parody accounts. Good one buddy. You are hilarious." However, some appreciated Biden's determination to keep going despite the rains, @baolei153 commented, "Joe Biden's rally in the rain and his energetic exit from the stage are clear demonstrations of vigor. It's quite a statement of resilience and contrasts sharply with the physical demeanor we've come to expect from political figures."

Some others noted that the video is back from 2020. @PatriotInSF wrote, "That was 4 years ago…" @HutchAutomation echoed, "This is old." Another X user, @TheZinsmeister, added, "This is from the 2020 campaign. I would like to see him do that now."

Shortly before the then-Democrat ran off the stage, he urged his supporters to vote immediately without any delay. While addressing the people, Biden said, "I never forgot what President Kennedy said about going to the moon. He said we're going. You know why? Because we refuse to postpone. Let's not postpone and get out of the rain," as per WION.

Similar to 2016, the United States is likely to experience a rematch between Biden and Trump in 2024. Hence, the political contemporaries are campaigning in full swing. Recently, the GOP front-runner called for debates with the POTUS at a planned rally in Wilmington, North Carolina.

However, he canceled it last minute because a rain storm headed to North Carolina. He said, "I'm devastated that this could happen but we want to keep everybody safe," his supporters amplified his voice. "I think we're gonna have to just do a rain check. I'm so sad," per The Guardian.