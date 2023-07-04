Chris Christie Predicts Donald Trump ‘Will Show Up’ at the Debates: “His Ego Won’t Permit Him Not To”

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has predicted that former President Donald Trump will participate in the first Republican primary debates, citing Trump's ego as the driving force behind his decision. Christie, in an interview with columnist Maureen Dowd for The New York Times, stated, "I think that he’ll show up at the debates because his ego won’t permit him not to. He can’t have a big TV show that he’s not on." According to Christie, "He’s on Truth Social going bonkers, and no one’s paying attention? He won’t deal well with that."

The USA Today reports that Trump has been raising the possibility of skipping at least the first Republican debate, scheduled for August 23. He argues that his significant lead over his GOP rivals in the polls diminishes the necessity of his participation. Moreover, he has recently criticized Fox News, one of the sponsors of the first debate, accusing the outlet of ignoring his recent campaign events. Christie's Tweet last month read, "If Trump doesn’t want to debate then he doesn’t want to be president," which echoes the sentiment that participating in the debates is an integral part of a presidential campaign. These actions have fueled speculation about whether Trump will indeed take part in the debates.

Reince Priebus, former Trump White House Chief of Staff and Republican Party chairman, also weighed in on the matter, stating on ABC's This Week that he believes Trump will join the debates. Priebus suggested, "I think it'll happen, middle finger politics … the world of Wrestlemania politics, the world where, you know, attention is what everyone is seeking in order to get support." Despite these predictions, Trump himself indicated last week that he was considering alternative options, including holding another event or giving an interview conflicting with the August debate. In an interview with Reuters, Trump mentioned, "We've had a lot of offers, whether it's a rally or whether it's an interview by somebody else. Not to be braggadocious but the debate will not be a very exciting one if I'm not there."'

The American public is not Trump's therapist.



This campaign cannot be a national therapy session for a deeply flawed man.



If Trump doesn’t want to debate then he doesn’t want to be president. pic.twitter.com/x5U84mWlWc — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) June 26, 2023

The debate surrounding Trump's potential participation in the Republican primary debates highlights the ongoing speculation about his political ambitions. Others, however, argue that Trump's dominance in the polls diminishes the importance of his participation. As the first Republican primary debate approaches, the question of whether Trump will join remains unanswered. Observers and political commentators eagerly await Trump's final decision, as it will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the dynamics of the debates and the overall Republican primary race.

