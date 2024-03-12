'Morning Joe' Host Thinks Trump Supporters Are 'Begging' For a 'Dictatorship'

Joe Scarborough of MSNBC's Morning Joe has issued a warning about Donald Trump supporters. Echoing his previous concerns over the ex-president's 'authoritarian ambitions,' the former US representative-turned-TV host is asking small-government conservatives to stop 'begging for dictatorship' by supporting Trump in 2024.

"Well, you have in Donald Trump a guy who said he's going to terminate the Constitution," Scarborough raised his concern. "He's going to be a dictator on Day One, he would like to execute generals for not being lackeys, for treason, said he could use SEAL Team Six to execute his political opponents and not be arrested, and you go through all of this long list," he added, as per Raw Story.

The ex-commander-in-chief is renowned for his vile rhetoric and inhumane references to his opponents. From using words like 'vermin' on his Truth Social platform to praising authoritarians like Adolf Hitler, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, Trump, according to Scarborough, seems to be following in the footsteps of many infamous dictators.

Co-host and (Scarborough's) wife, Mika Brzezinski, added that Trump acted like an autocrat during his four-year term in the White House. The 60-year-old host agreed to the statement and continued to highlight how the Republican candidate demanded the Attorney General to arrest Joe Biden and his family because 'he was behind in the polls, and he should send him to jail.' The face of Morning Joe explained, "You have all this happening. This is not a test run. This is a guy that's told his followers, 'If I win, I'm going to be a dictator,' and his followers are all in," asserting, "how perverse that people seem to be swept up into this totalitarianism. They're now begging for an autocrat, for a tyrant, for a dictator."

Scarborough has been a vocal and fearless Trump critic, and previously, when the 77-year-old said he'd be a 'dictator on day one' of his second term as the United States president, the audience clapped. The journalist found the people's response a 'sickness.' He went on to explain, "There's a sickness. There is a sickness among, unfortunately, some of our fellow Americans regarding authoritarianism and totalitarianism. They want it because when he promised that he would be a dictator on day one, he got applause," per HuffPost, adding, "It's very bad for America."

Back in 2020, The GOP front-runner launched an insult against Scarborough over the death of a woman named Lori Klausutis. In a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, Trump insinuated the former Congressman was directly involved in the 2001 case. Trump accused, "The opening of a Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough was not a Donald Trump original thought, this has been going on for years, long before I joined the chorus. I would always be thinking whether or not Joe could have done such a horrible thing. Maybe or maybe not, but I find Joe to be a total Nut Job."