When Jim Carrey's Artwork Depicted Donald Trump Having Sex During the Stormy Daniels Controversy

In 2018, actor Jim Carrey boldly continued his critique of Donald Trump in an unexpected manner. Through his satirical sketches, the Ace Ventura star humorously made fun of the former President and his administration. One piece, as reported by PEOPLE, depicted what appeared to be Trump having sex with a woman resembling Stormy Daniels. Fortunately, the more explicit elements of the artwork were tactfully hidden by the Presidential seal. Nonetheless, the depiction included a detail where the woman was shown grabbing Trump's hair, exposing his 'bald spot.'

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Win McNamee

Additionally, a hamburger and fries, along with ketchup, a favorite meal of Trump's, were prominently displayed on a table in the foreground. The caption for this was "Fifty Shades of Decay." Furthermore, it was accompanied by portrayals of Jared Kushner, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Paul Ryan.

Jim Carrey calls his materpiece.. 50 shades of decay.. pic.twitter.com/WGTktfnSbh — Tracee Crosby (@eapengson) March 25, 2018

Daniels, known for her past in the adult film industry, was embroiled in a heated public legal dispute with Trump over her claims of a year-long intimate relationship with him. Despite this, Trump's then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, and the White House adamantly denied any such affair. A Trump official also said, “These are old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election.”

In addition, a law firm representing Trump and Cohen's corporation asserted that the porn star Daniels might be liable for over $20 million in damages at that point. This was due to an alleged breach of a nondisclosure agreement that prohibited her from discussing an alleged affair with the US President, as reported by The Independent. According to the court document, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was accused of committing at least 20 violations of the agreement's confidentiality clause, potentially resulting in huge penalties for each violation. In her lawsuit against Trump filed earlier that month, Daniels argued that the nondisclosure agreement was invalid because Trump had not personally signed it. Instead, it was signed by a lawyer representing the Trump Organization.

One of Jim Carrey's latest political cartoons features "repugnant oaf" Donald Trump depicted as Star Wars: Episode I villain, Darth Maul. https://t.co/UJrnPgIfT6 pic.twitter.com/XjU8lugpDz — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Carrey, who took up painting several years ago, has been actively expressing his political views through his art. Though he avoids identifying the subjects of his paintings by name, many seem to portray notable political figures. Apart from Trump, Carrey has also made fun of several other well-known personalities, including Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Bannon, Mitch McConnell, and others.

Furthermore, Carrey's six-minute short film, I Needed Color, garnered widespread attention and amassed millions of views. The film invites viewers into Carrey's art studio in downtown Manhattan, where he reveals his captivating paintings. In the film, he says, “I think what makes someone an artist is they make models of their inner life. They make something come into physical being that is inspired by their emotions or their needs or what they feel the audience needs.” Carrey also shared that he started painting six years ago as a means to mend a broken heart following his breakup with actor Jenny McCarthy.