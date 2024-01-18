Artist Accused of 'Grinchifying' Donald Trump in Scary Sketches Faces Defamation Trial

Court sketches from Donald Trump's civil fraud trial have become a subject of online ridicule and mockery due to the exaggerated depictions of both Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba. Artist Jane Rosenberg's courtroom sketches, capturing moments from the first day of Trump's defamation damages trial in New York City, have gained widespread attention and gone viral on social media.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Erin Schaff

Also Read: Here's What Trump Said After Vivek Ramaswamy Was Welcomed With 'VP' Chants From Supporters

In the sketches, Habba is portrayed with puffed-up features, including overgrown lips, a bulging chin, and a sinking indent in her cheek. The somewhat comical rendition of Habba drew amusement from anti-Trump social media users. Trump, who appeared in court for jury selection, left before the opening statements to attend a campaign rally in New Hampshire. Some suggested that the court sketch artist deserved a drink for the depiction of Habba. Social media commentary included remarks such as "This artist really picked up the evil" and comparisons to eagle-like talons on Habba's hands, depicted with a black mark trailing off the edge of her fingers.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By James Devaney

According to The U.S. Sun, users flooded the internet with their witty thoughts as many pointed the Grinch-like appearance of Trump in the sketches, with one user humorously stating, "Spoiler alert: I think the Grinch was there." Sketch artist Jane Rosenberg once had a public disagreement with Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., who requested a more flattering portrayal. At that time, Don Jr. commented on a sketch of Sam Bankman-Fried, convicted on seven counts of fraud and conspiracy, saying, "Make me look sexy." Rosenberg, however, emphasized that the sketch was not meant to be a realistic portrayal and did not resemble Don Jr. or Sam Bankman-Fried.

NEW: Court sketches show E. Jean Carroll testifying as Trump watches



Credit- Christine Cornell pic.twitter.com/y616kXpyft — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) January 17, 2024

Also Read: E. Jean Carroll's Lawyer Insists That Donald Trump Should ‘Pay Dearly’ For His Actions

In the recent sketches, the former President is depicted with exaggerated features, including hawkish eyes and a toothless gape, leading to comparisons to various characters and poses, such as a cowboy, astronaut, and one with laser eyes. The trial involves defamation damages sought by writer E. Jean Carroll, who alleges that Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990s. The jury selection took place on the first day of the trial, and Trump left the courtroom before the opening statements. In a recent segment on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the host couldn't resist poking fun at the courtroom sketches of Donald Trump from his civil fraud trial in New York. Meyers humorously pointed out that Trump hadn't utilized the sketch artist's work in his defense arguments.

I remember hearing Seth Myers in an interview talking about how much Trump HATED this sketch. — Ruth Hasseler (@HasselerRuth) April 19, 2020

Also Read: Senator Ted Cruz Endorses Donald Trump For The Presidency and Offers Support: 'This Race is Over'

Despite the sketches not entirely capturing Trump's likeness, Meyers playfully commented, "I’ll admit, it doesn’t look a ton like Trump until you widen out and see the hands. They nailed the hands." The playful commentary from Meyers occurred amidst criticism from former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who labeled the depictions of her former boss as a 'travesty,' according to HuffPost reports. The courtroom drama also took an amusing turn when the GOP frontrunner was barred from reading a document he produced from his jacket during testimony.

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Launches Verbal Assault on Nikki Haley, Using Her First Name "Nimarata"

Upcoming Republican Debate Canceled After Nikki Haley Says She’ll Participate if Donald Trump Does