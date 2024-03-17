When Fans Were Annoyed With Sister Wives’ Kody and Robyn Dancing at Bar

Kody and Robyn Brown, the prominent figures of the reality TV series Sister Wives, once found themselves under the spotlight and not for reason they might have hoped. The couple’s decision to hit the dance floor at a local bar raised eyebrows among fans which ignited discussions and debates across social media platforms at that time. The dynamics within the Brown family have always been a topic of interest for viewers, with Kody’s apparent inclination toward Robyn being a recurring issue.

Many fans have slammed Kody for seemingly prioritizing his relationship with Robyn over his other wives (now separated) Janelle, Meri, and Christine. The sight of Kody and Robyn dancing together at The Stillery in Chandler, Arizona, without the presence of his other wives, only fueled existing concerns among fans. A video capturing the couple’s enthusiastic dance routine circulated online, nudging a flurry of reactions from fans.

One fan on Reddit wrote, “Omg that aggressive dancing has always annoyed me SO much.” Another resonated with the emotion and added, “I hoped Grody wiped EVERYTHING DOWN at the bar and wore a mask, covered the food, and brought his own utensils to eat!” A third fan slammed, “Lol at dancing. This is the only move he knows, it’s been on the show a couple of times during the weddings. Just fling your partner across the room then yank her back and maybe throw in a little twirl. I wish Janelle and Meri would just see they are basically as divorced from him as Christine is.”

A fourth concluded, “Robyn is the ONLY wife who gets treatment like this... we never ever see him take even Janelle (his one other wife) out. I still can't believe Robyn was the last wife in but ended up at the top of the totem poll. I PRAY Kody takes another wife and kicks Robyn down a few pegs."

As per the reports of Screen Rant, the contrast between Kody’s relationship with Robyn and his relationship with his other wives became even starker against the backdrop of other significant incidents within the Brown family. Christine’s departure from the marriage in November 2021, followed by her relocation to Utah, indicated a prominent shift in the family dynamics. Meri embraced a newfound sense of independence through travel and work, and Janelle appears to be increasingly distant from Kody.

Speculation about Janelle potentially following Christine's lead in leaving Kody gained traction, especially after sightings of her spending time with Christine surfaced at that time. Amid these developments, fans couldn't help but express sympathy for Kody's other wives, suggesting that witnessing Kody and Robyn's carefree dance might have been a painful reminder of their own strained relationships with him. Despite the scrutiny and criticism, Kody and Robyn continue to attract attention, both for their actions and the reactions they elicit from fans.