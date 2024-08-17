When Dave Chappelle Described an 'Uncomfortable' Dinner with Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Former architect and model, Bianca Censori's fashion choices has completely changed since marrying rapper and designer, Kanye West. Her raunchy outfits often ignite backlash from netizens online. Iconic comedian, Dave Chappelle, too spoke about the same back in April. During one of his comedy shows, Chappelle recounted how a dinner with West and Censori was very awkward because of her bold apparel, as reported by VIBE.

A Reddit user who went to Chappelle's stand-up show, shared, “I went to a Dave Chappelle show last night and he had multiple jokes directed at Ye. He recently had dinner with Ye and Bianca but said it was the most uncomfortable dinner he’s ever attended because Bianca was basically naked. He said it looked like she woke up put some makeup on, slapped some duct tape on her tittys and shoved a cork up her p*ssy, and walked out the door.” Chappelle reportedly cracked jokes about West throughout his show. The person added that the comedian had assured there were no hard feelings between them.

This wasn’t the first time West and Censori found themselves under the spotlight for her daring fashion sense. Whether it's a runway show, appearing at launch parties, or simply stepping out with West, Censori frequently gains attention with her bold taste. Critics have even stated that West is the one who controls her wardrobe choices. Body language expert, Judi James, earlier said, "Bianca looks very much as though she’s keen to quash all the claims that she is Kanye’s silent muse who is totally dominated by her husband in terms of what to wear and how to behave."

She added, "There is a recent parting of styles from the couple as he was last pictured dressing in a very average, normal-looking outfit while she has continued to get more extreme and daring," as reported by The Mirror. Meanwhile, West once furiously responded to the backlash by posting pictures of his wife in revealing outfits. In February, he said, "Y'all, I just want to tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose. So, what I'm saying is, I delivered the album. And people still in my comments talking about, 'Why you posting your wife?' Because she makes me happy. That's why y'all are happy with the music because I'm happy. You understand?"

He further explained, "So don't ever say [sic] nothing negative. If you don't like my page and don't like what I'm posting, go f*k yourself. Seriously, leave me - leave the king - the fk alone," as reported by Marca. On his Instagram post, he also wrote, “Imma [sic] post my wife as much as I want, bro. It makes me happy. Some people don’t want you to be happy. They want you to make them happy. I decided to make myself happy, and I’m happy with that.” He added, "I’m going to post my wife as much as I want. Go post your wife on your f*king Instagram.”