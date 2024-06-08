Here's What Sofia Vergara Joked About Jennifer Aniston's Fashion Sense

During her latest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Sofia Vergara shared a wealth of details about her personal and professional life. Recalling her recent photoshoot with Jennifer Aniston, Vergara charmed the audience with her wit and intelligence. The Modern Family actress remarked that Aniston had an immaculate fashion sense almost like a dedicated 'Church goer'.

Reflecting on the Uncensored Drama Actress Roundtable shoot, Vergara shared that the attire was supposed to be 'business casual' but Aniston and the others dressed as if they were going for a mass. As per The Things, she said, "They cut out my leg. Then I realized, looking back, they told me to dress business casual. Look at what I'm wearing. To me, that's business. Look at all of them, they look like they're going to pray. I was like what business are they in? Are they working at the church or the bank? To me, business casual is this."

Fans gushed over her refreshing appearance on the show. "She is always so funny, whether she means to be or not, and her son is a doll," a fan remarked. Another fan echoed, "She has the best sense of humor in the entire Hollywood. Iconic." Chiming in, another opined, "When I tell you, every interview of hers I watch. I always find myself just smiling. Not just a pretty face. Natural charm and wit. Comedic timing is spot on. Love her."

The roundtable session Vergara was referring to happened at The Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica. Nicole Kidman, Naomi Watts, Brie Larson, Jodie Foster, and Anna Sawai joined Vergara and Aniston. The Off-Script episode with The Hollywood Reporter had the prominent actresses weighing in on everything from method acting to menopause to snorting coke (onscreen). The episode aired at 10 p.m. on May 31, on IFC.

During the discussion, Vergara recalled the intense preparation for her role as Griselda Blanco for the Netflix series. "I've only done Modern Family, really, so I didn't know what I was walking into...And when I arrived, I realized this is different, and it's hard when you have to cry and kill and choke and snort cocaine and drink alcohol. And I'd never in my life touched a cigarette. Never."

She added, "I had to learn and to learn at 50 years old to smoke and you're going to be in every single scene smoking. OK. The first three weeks, I'd go home and I didn't know what was wrong with me...I couldn't fall asleep." She continued, "I decided to take Xanax because I had to wake up the next day to go again. It was either I start sleeping or I'm going to die. I was talking to Nancy, too. I was like, 'Nancy, I don't know if I'm going to survive this.' She's like, 'You're an actor now.'" Since the two had the same acting coach, Aniston could relate to Vergara's story.