Insider Reveals, Kanye West Uses Wife Censori's Bold Outfits as 'Performance Art'

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori frequently draw attention when they appear in public, particularly because of her daring outfit choices. Now, insiders suggest that the rapper has a deliberate motive behind this. Censori's provocative wardrobe choices have left the public puzzled, and individuals within their social circle are suggesting that they are intentionally using fashion to provoke and confuse the public, according to OK! Magazine. Sources claim that West views Censori's bold fashion statements as a form of 'performance art'.

An insider said, "People are confusing Bianca’s creativity. She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is." Others in West's inner circle, such as his musical collaborator Malik Yusef, have suggested that his recent photo of Censori lounging on an enormous bed in a sheer white lace bodysuit and matching heels was merely a display of their luxurious lifestyle. He said, "I think it’s Ye saying, ‘My b**** is living in the lap of luxury. I don’t know what you all are doing today, but I hope you’re all just chilling like me. This is my business.’ The room is all bed. It’s a new context on bedroom."

Additionally, Censori's outfit choices have also piqued fans' attention because it has led many to wonder if she is just playing puppet to West. According to The Daily Mail, an insider said, "Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it– until she married Kanye. He doesn't want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she has to read the nasty things that people say. He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery and it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control." Others close to Censori and the fashion designer have however stated otherwise.

While elaborating on how she is involved in West's brand, a source said, "She’s a senior advisor to Ye and a senior creative and business advisor to the entire team...She interacts with people independently of Ye. Bianca has a lot of influence— she helps control the design, who we’re selling to, who we’re collaborating with. She’s fully in." Yusef added, "Ye allows her a platform to be her full self. She knows he has power and she knows she is protected. He’s got a bunch of men around him with power. So she can experience her full self without any deleterious effects…without being harmed or touched or aggressed by anybody."

According to several sources, Censori's father, on the other hand, has asked West to come to Australia after his wife expressed concerns about his intimidating behavior during her recent visit. A source said, "Kanye has been invited to go to Australia and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react." Furthermore, amid the constant spotlight on their public appearances, the couple, who got married in 2022, appear to be collaborating to maintain their relevance. A source said, "You only see her when he needs to parade her for some sort of fashion moment. He partners with whoever’s hot at the moment. He’s approaching 50, and he’s harder to stay relevant— especially with his loony history."