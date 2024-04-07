When Caitlyn Jenner Urged Robert Kardashian to Divorce Kris Jenner: 'Sorry, But She's Moving On'

Kris Jenner married renowned attorney Robert Kardashian in 1978, but they later separated in 1991. After a painful divorce, they remained friends until Kardashian lost his life to cancer in 2003. Following her divorce from Kardashian, the socialite wed former Olympian Bruce Jenner, but the pair later divorced in 2015. In the October 2023 documentary House of Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce) shared insights into her relationship with the late Robert Kardashian Sr. Caitlyn disclosed that during the tumultuous divorce in 1991, she supported Kris by having a private word with Kardashian: "I can take over from here. So, let's just make this final signing of the papers as simple as possible."

"She was having a rough time with Robert in the divorce when I came into the picture," Caitlyn shared. "He was doing everything to kind of make her life miserable. I saw what was going on from the outside and just said, 'This is ridiculous.' So, I called Robert up and said, 'Hey, let's go to dinner.'" He continued, "We met on Hamburger Hamlet on Sunset Boulevard, just the two of us in a booth in the back...And I basically said to him Kris is moving on. Sorry, but she's moving on."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

As reported by E! News, Caitlyn and "mom-ager" Kris were married at a friend's Bel-Air home one month after the divorce was finalized. "We had been together five months and having a wonderful time," Caitlyn noted. "I wanted to get the wedding over with so we could move on with a normal life, even if it's four kids and four step-kids. As normal a life as we can make it," she explained.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Araya Doheny

The I Am Cait actor also disclosed her last private discussion with Kardashian, which took place a few days before his death. "He was really hurting," Caitlyn recalled, "and I said to him, 'Hey, remember if I was in your position, my only worry would be for my kids. That the kids are gonna get through this. I just want you to know that I will always be there for the kids.' And he says, 'Oh, you didn't have to say that. I knew you would.' And a week later he died."

Kris Jenner shares why she cheated on Robert Kardashian:



"I think being really young and dumb is something that plays into it, because you don't really understand the consequences of your actions. I don't know, because he was such a great husband and such a great dad, and I… pic.twitter.com/mdEYE3igCb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 26, 2023

As per The LA Times, Kris recently confessed that cheating on her ex-husband was the 'biggest regret' of her life. “I don’t know, because he was such a great husband and such a great dad,” she said. “And I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else. And I made a huge mistake. That’s like my life’s biggest regret,” the mom of six revealed in an emotional episode of the HULU reality show. She concluded, “I think being really young and dumb is something that plays into it...because you don’t really understand the consequences of your actions.”