Nancy Pelosi Issues a Scary Reality Check for Trump Supporters in the GOP: ‘Something Wrong Here’

Now that former president Donald Trump is the likely Republican nominee for president in the 2024 elections, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Rep. D-Calif.) set out to warn Americans of a stark choice in front of them ahead of a rematch between President Joe Biden and Trump.

“We just have to win this election, because he’s even predicting a ‘bloodbath,’” said the former House speaker in an interview on CNN, reported HuffPost. “What does that mean? He’s going to exact a bloodbath?”

Pelosi on CNN on Trump: "We just have to win this election because he's even predicting a bloodbath. What does that mean? He's going to exact a bloodbath? There's something wrong here... how much more do [American voters] have to see?... you wouldn't even allow him in your house" pic.twitter.com/pLO66pGdwZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2024

On March 16, Trump issued a dire warning, suggesting there would be a “bloodbath” if he lost in November. This warning was particularly concerning in light of the violence he got his followers to carry out in January 2021 after he lost the 2020 election. “Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a blood bath for the country. That’ll be the least of it,” he said. He reportedly was referring to the auto industry, but suggesting such an egregious thing has gotten him a lot of flak in the last couple of days.

“There’s something wrong here,” Pelosi said. “How respectful I am of the American people and their goodness, but how much more do they have to see from him to understand that this isn’t what our country is about? Praising Hitler, praising the Russians.” Pelosi asked voters to remember these and other shocking remarks, acts, and pledges made by Trump while casting their ballots in November.

Donald Trump has promised a bloodbath since 2016. Literally. This isn’t new.



And what’s more, he’s delivered it. This isn’t just rhetoric. Many have already died. This isn’t just starting and it will get worse unless we get serious. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) March 19, 2024

“You wouldn’t even allow him in your house, much less in the White House,” Pelosi said, slamming Trump. Last week, it was revealed that John Kelly, Trump's former White House chief of staff, recalled the former president saying that Adolf Hitler “did some good things.” Trump has also continually expressed his affinity toward Russian President Vladimir Putin in public.

Pelosi and Trump have long had a massive feud. Pelosi became one of Trump's most tenacious and potent political foes during his presidency, and their personal animosity was frequently on show in public, per Intelligencer. In the Oval Office, she matched him tooth and nail.

Following Trump's attempt to intimidate the president of Ukraine to obtain information about Biden, she approved the third-ever impeachment of an American president.

Standing behind Trump, she famously tore up his 2020 State of the Union address. On January 6, as Trump's followers drew closer to the Capitol, Pelosi threatened to “punch him out” if Trump joined them. “I’ve been waiting for this. For trespassing on the Capitol grounds, I’m going to punch him out. And I’m going to go to jail, and I’m going to be happy.”

After Biden's inauguration in 2020, Pelosi attempted to arrange a bipartisan 9/11 Commission-style probe of the circumstances leading up to January 6. However, she encountered persistent resistance from House Republicans before ultimately succeeding. Trump often antagonizes her, so far as to blame her for the Capitol riots.