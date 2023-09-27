GOP members are slowly losing faith in their top candidate, former president Donald Trump. On September 26, Paul Ryan, a former House Speaker, joined the list of GOP members who are cautioning Republicans against making Trump the GOP nominee.

Ryan, a former Trump supporter, declared on September 26 that if Donald Trump is nominated, Republicans will lose the election and that Trump's hard-right supporters will soon demand a shutdown of the government, reported the Associated Press. Ryan, who left office in 2019 and occasionally clashed with Trump, expressed his hope that a different Republican candidate would collect enough support early in the next year to defeat Trump after the first primary. Ryan served in Congress for 20 years, the final four as House speaker, and represented southeast Wisconsin.

Also Read: A Republican Warns Trump ‘Walls Are Closing In’ on Colorado Case After Judge Issues Protective Order

Former Speaker Paul Ryan: "I think leaders should endeavor to be honest, ethical, moral people...Donald Trump doesn't try to do any of that. He does the opposite quite frankly." pic.twitter.com/pswL9WKFd1 — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) September 26, 2023

During a Robert M. La Follette School of Public Affairs event on the University of Wisconsin campus, Ryan said, "The party that puts the first fresh face forward wins this election." If the final battle comes down between Trump and current President Joe Biden, Ryan asserted, “I think Biden wins.”

“I think leaders should endeavor to be honest, ethical, moral people who try to set standards for themselves and lead by example across the country,” Ryan said. “Donald Trump doesn’t try to do any of that. He does the opposite, frankly. So I just don't think he's fit for the job here.”

Also Read: Trump Slides Into Government Shutdown Debate With List of Demands From Republicans: “Shut It Down!”

Ryan asserted that in the small number of swing states, such as Wisconsin, winning over suburban voters will be crucial, and that Trump is not the appropriate candidate in those situations. “Do you think those suburban voters like Donald Trump more since Jan. 6?" Ryan said. "I mean, good grief. They didn’t vote for him this last time, they’re not going to vote for him again.”

Ryan also criticized Trump's supporters in Congress, claiming they were uninterested in governing or coming up with a plan to prevent a government shutdown. With only five days left until the deadline for a government shutdown on September 30, the Senate is attempting to prevent the shutdown as hard-right members continue to try to grab control of the House. To buy time for Congress to do its work, some senators introduced a bipartisan stopgap bill to keep offices temporarily funded through November 17.

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Legal Woes Loom Large as New Poll Highlights Voter Concerns for 2024

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan said while he wants to see Republicans win back the White House in 2024, he doesn't believe former President Donald Trump is the best candidate for the job.



Hear more from him Sunday morning on For the Record.https://t.co/GhG50Xx3bp pic.twitter.com/1nqGsz7aGk — News 3 Now / Channel 3000 (@WISCTV_News3) September 27, 2023

When the previous government shutdown in 2018 lasted a record-breaking 36 days, Ryan served as speaker of the House. “There are a bunch of people who I think feel this is in their interest," Ryan said of a shutdown. "So I fear that is going to happen.”

Ryan criticized Republicans in Congress for failing to offer a substitute. “It's nihilism, is what it is,” he said. “We look like fools. We look like we can’t govern.”

More from Inquisitr

A Recent Poll Found Many Americans Are Worried About Trump’s Legal Woes and Joe Biden’s Age Before 2024 Elections

DeSantis’ Latest Campaign Setback Comes as He Drops to Fifth Place in a New Hampshire Survey