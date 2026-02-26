“What Are You, 12?”- Journalist Hits Back at Karoline Leavitt After Her ‘Loser’ Remark

The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and journalist Chris Cuomo got into a war of words of sorts. The reason? Well, Cuomo recently reacted to an X post about the US men’s hockey team, which met President Donald Trump at the White House after winning gold at the Winter Olympics.

This is such a dumb take. This team just brought home Gold Medals for the first time in 46 years, and they were honored by the duly-elected President of the United States in front of the entire U.S. Congress. Only people with a loser-mentality would think this way. https://t.co/XGjarVBy3E — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 25, 2026

Reacting to an X post, Chris Cuomo wrote, “I wish they weren’t being politicized as they were last night.” To which Karoline Leavitt replied, “This is such a dumb take. This team just brought home Gold Medals for the first time in 46 years, and they were honored by the duly-elected President of the United States in front of the entire U.S. Congress.” She continued in her X post, “Only people with a loser-mentality would think this way.”

After Leavitt’s “dumb” and “loser” remarks, Chris Cuomo replied to her, “Dumb?…loser?…what are you, 12? Loving the team is easy…I was talking about people blaming them for going. Maga needs to aim more, shoot less.”

Dumb?…loser?…what are you 12? Loving the team is easy…I was talking about people blaming them for going. Maga needs to aim more, shoot less https://t.co/ecef1QCVA0 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 26, 2026

Just earlier this month, Karoline Leavitt’s interaction with a reporter went viral, not for the nicest reasons. A reporter asked Leavitt during a press briefing, “Where or when does the President believe he has been falsely called a racist?” To which, she responded, “You’re kidding, right?”

When the reporter maintained that he was not joking. A furious Leavitt responded, “I will pull you plethora of examples, I’m gonna get my team in that room to start going through the internet of radical Democrats throughout the years, who have accused the President falsely of being a racist, and I’m sure there’s many people in this room and on network television across the country who have accused him of the same. In fact, I know that because I have seen it with my own eyes.”

.@edokeefe just asked perhaps the dumbest question in the history of press briefings: “Where or when does the President believe he’s been falsely called a racist?”@PressSec: “You’re kidding, right?” pic.twitter.com/f0kJSYAw9J — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 18, 2026

After Trump’s Greenland gaffe at the World Economic Forum in Davos this year, Karoline Leavitt tried to defend the President with a rather bizarre explanation. A little background for those who require one, the US President mixed up Greenland and Iceland multiple times during his speech.

Responding to journalist Libbey Dean’s X post flagging the same, the White House Press Secretary wrote, “No, he didn’t, Libby. His written remarks referred to Greenland as a ‘piece of ice’ because that’s what it is. You’re the only one mixing anything up here.” Karoline also attached a picture of a blob of ice along with her X post.

Karoline Leavitt occupied a spot on the list of trends after she used a Bad Bunny song for her Instagram post. The mash-up Leavitt used for her Instagram Year-end post began with the track DtMF. The Internet was quick to flag her song choice and remind her of MAGA and her boss, Donald Trump’s stance on the singer.