“You’re Kidding, Right?” – Karoline Leavitt Reacts to Reporter Asking Why Trump Thinks He’s Been ‘Falsely Called Racist’

At a press briefing, a reporter asked a question about US President Donald Trump that left the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt fuming. “Where or when does the President believe he has been falsely called a racist?” Leavitt was asked, to which she first responded, “You’re kidding, right?”

When the reporter said, “No, I am not,” Karoline Leavitt added, “I will pull you plethora of examples, I’m gonna get my team in that room to start going through the internet of radical Democrats throughout the years, who have accused the President falsely of being a racist, and I’m sure there’s many people in this room and on network television across the country who have accused him of the same. In fact, I know that because I have seen it with my own eyes.”

Meanwhile, the official White House Rapid Response account called it the “dumbest question in the history of press briefings” and shared Karoline Leavitt’s video along with the text “Since descending the golden escalator, President Trump has been relentlessly smeared as a “racist” by the Radical Left who can’t tolerate a President who sees only one people, one family, and one glorious nation under God. As promised, here are a few of the endless receipts” accompanied by some screenshots of a few instances.

The question just came a day after Donald Trump posted a tribute for Jesse Jackson, where he wrote that he has often been falsely accused of being racist.

“The Reverend Jesse Jackson is Dead at 84. I knew him well, long before becoming President. He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and “street smarts.” He was very gregarious – Someone who truly loved people. Despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a Racist by the S——–s and Lunatics on the Radical Left, Democrats ALL, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way,” an excerpt from Donald Trump’s Truth Social post read.

It was only earlier this month that Donald Trump shared a racist post from his Truth Social account that showcased former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, as apes. Trump was recently confronted about the video by a reporter who asked him, “Mr. President, have you fired or disciplined that staffer who posted the video from your account that included the Obamas?

Trump went on to justify it, saying, “No, I haven’t. That was a video on, as you know, voter fraud and a fairly long video, and they had a little piece that had to do with The Lion King. It’s been very, well, it’s been shown all over the place long before that was posted, but that was a very strong, and I’m sure you saw it, a very strong piece on voter fraud. And the piece that you’re talking about was all over the place. Many times, I believe, for years.”

Meanwhile, this is what Vice President JD Vance said reacting to the video, “Should he apologize for posting a video and then taking it down? No, I don’t think so. I think people post things on social media, and if you post something and you don’t like it, you can just take it down, and that’s what he did. It’s not a real controversy. We have many more real problems to focus on.” He continued, “The President said that a staffer posted the video. He hadn’t even watched the whole thing. When he watched the whole thing, he took it down.”